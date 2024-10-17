Mexico Colocation Data Center Portfolio 2024: Detailed Analysis Of 38 Existing And 15 Upcoming Data Centers With Coverage Of 16 Investors/Operators
The upcoming data center capacity in Mexico is over 600 MW on full build, which is almost four times the country's current existing capacity. Around 80% of the upcoming capacity is concentrated in Queretaro.
Emerging data center locations are Queretaro, Bajio region of Mexico, and Mexico City. Queretaro and Mexico City dominate existing data center capacity in Mexico.
This database (Excel) product covers the Mexico data center market portfolio analysis, which will provide the following information on the colocation data centers:
Detailed Analysis of 38 existing data centers Detailed Analysis of 15 upcoming data centers Locations covered: Bajio region of Mexico, Cuernavaca, Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Heroica Veracruz, Merida, Mexico City, Monterrey, Puebla, Queretaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis, Tepotzotlan, Tuxtla Gutierrez, Villahermosa, Xalapa. Existing white-floor space (square feet) Upcoming white-floor space (square feet) Current IT load capacity (2023) Future capacity additions (2024-2028) Retail Colocation Pricing
Quarter Rack (1/4) Half Rack Cabinets (1/2) Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.) Wholesale colocation (per kW) pricing
Existing Data Centers (38 Facilities):
Market Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Facility Address Operator/Owner Name Data Center Name, i.e., (Tiara Data Center or HER1(Edge Data Center)) Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack Capacity Year of Operations Design Standards (Tier I - IV) Power/Cooling Redundancy
Upcoming Data Centers (15 Facilities):
Investment Snapshot Location (Region/Country/City) Investor Name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement Year Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or Expected Year of Opening
Target Audience:
Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center Construction Contractors Data center Infrastructure Providers New Entrants Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate and government agencies
Key Topics Covered:
About the Database Scope & Assumptions Definitions Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing Data Center Database Upcoming Data Center Facility Existing vs Upcoming Capacity (Infographics) Colocation Pricing Explore the Comprehensive Portfolio
Mexico Colocation Data CenterInvestors/Operators Covered
Ascenty (Digital Realty) CloudHQ Cybolt EdgeConneX Equinix HostDime IPXON Networks KIO Networks Layer 9 Data Centers MetroCarrier Mexico Telecom Partners (MTP) Nabiax ODATA (Aligned Data Centers) Scala Data Centers Serveris Telmex (Triara)
