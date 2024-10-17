Carpet Museum Hosts Conference On Embroidery Art

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

An international scientific "Embroidery Art" has commenced at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Azernews reports.

The conference is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and National Carpet Museum with the support of the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States.

The director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Amina Malikova, opened the conference with an introductory speech, briefly sharing the museum's history and activities with the guests.

She noted that alongside artists and craftsmen who continue this form of decorative applied art, there are also scholars and specialists engaged in research in this field, as well as specialized cultural institutions, one of which is the carpet museum.

The museum director also emphasized that the main goals of the international scientific conference are to conduct extensive research, acquire new knowledge, and exchange opinions and experiences on embroidery-a shared heritage of the peoples of the world.

The Advisor to the Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov, highlighted the significant role of museums in preserving and passing on ancient heritage to future generations.

He also stressed the importance of holding such conferences to strengthen cultural relations between countries and generate new ideas for conducting interesting collaborative projects.

The conference continued with sessions on the themes "Embroidery Traditions of the Peoples of the World" and "Local Schools of Embroidery from Different Countries," moderated by the scientific secretary of the museum, Khadija Asadova, and the director of the Uzbekistan Gallery of Fine Arts, Professor Kamola Akilova.

As part of the conference, two Garabagh artistic embroideries from the late 17th to early 18th centuries, which have recently entered the museum's collection, were presented for the first time.

The conference, attended by researchers from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan, will run until October 18.

Academic sessions will discuss topics such as "Embroidery as a Decor for Traditional Costume," "Restoration and Conservation of Embroidery," and "Embroidery in the Context of Modernity."

Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than 14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.

Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is beautiful inside and out.

The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.

In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.

In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.

The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection of the museum's Shusha branch.

For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors from all over the world.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr