Carpet Museum Hosts Conference On Embroidery Art

An international scientific conference "Embroidery Art" has
commenced at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum,
Azernews reports.
The conference is organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry
and National Carpet Museum with the support of the Interstate Fund
for Humanitarian Cooperation of the CIS Member States.
The director of the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, Amina
Malikova, opened the conference with an introductory speech,
briefly sharing the museum's history and activities with the
guests.
She noted that alongside artists and craftsmen who continue this
form of decorative applied art, there are also scholars and
specialists engaged in research in this field, as well as
specialized cultural institutions, one of which is the carpet
museum.
The museum director also emphasized that the main goals of the
international scientific conference are to conduct extensive
research, acquire new knowledge, and exchange opinions and
experiences on embroidery-a shared heritage of the peoples of the
world.
The Advisor to the Culture Minister Jahangir Salimkhanov,
highlighted the significant role of museums in preserving and
passing on ancient heritage to future generations.
He also stressed the importance of holding such conferences to
strengthen cultural relations between countries and generate new
ideas for conducting interesting collaborative projects.
The conference continued with sessions on the themes "Embroidery
Traditions of the Peoples of the World" and "Local Schools of
Embroidery from Different Countries," moderated by the scientific
secretary of the museum, Khadija Asadova, and the director of the
Uzbekistan Gallery of Fine Arts, Professor Kamola Akilova.
As part of the conference, two Garabagh artistic embroideries
from the late 17th to early 18th centuries, which have recently
entered the museum's collection, were presented for the first
time.
The conference, attended by researchers from Azerbaijan,
Belarus, Russia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan,
will run until October 18.
Academic sessions will discuss topics such as "Embroidery as a
Decor for Traditional Costume," "Restoration and Conservation of
Embroidery," and "Embroidery in the Context of Modernity."
Founded in 1967, the National Carpet Museum holds more than
14,000 exhibits of the finest Azerbaijani carpets.
Initiated by eminent carpet artist Latif Karimov, the museum is
beautiful inside and out.
The museum's new building is designed in the form of a rolled
carpet. Now, the museum hosts multiple events, including
international symposiums, conferences, and various exhibitions.
In 2019, the museum received national status for its significant
contribution to promoting Azerbaijani carpet weaving art.
In 2020, the Carpet Museum enriched its collection with a
beautiful pile of carpets purchased by the Culture Ministry at the
Sartirana Textile Show in Italy.
The 19th-century Guba carpet "Ugakh" was donated to the Carpet
Museum, while the Garabagh carpet "Chelebi" enriched the collection
of the museum's Shusha branch.
For four years, the Carpet Museum won the Travellers' Choice
Awards. The award proves once again that the professional activity
of the National Carpet Museum is highly appreciated by visitors
from all over the world.
