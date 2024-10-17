Zelensky Discusses Victory Plan With EU Leaders At Closed Meeting

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky had a closed meeting with the leaders of the European Union to discuss the Victory Plan. Most of the participants supported it.

The Head of State announced this at a press following his participation in a meeting of the European Council, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Today we had a very productive conversation with all the members of the European Union, with all our colleagues. 18 of them commented on the Victory Plan. I am very grateful that I had closed part of the conversation with my allies, and after our very frank conversation, most of those who spoke expressed full support for the Victory Plan. I am glad that they heard some details from me, I am glad that our teams will continue to work,” Zelensky said.

He noted that he had discussed the Victory Plan with some allies earlier,“because it depends on their will to strengthen us with the elements contained in the classified annex.”

“This primarily relates to long-range weapons. That's is why I have held meetings with President Biden, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Chancellor Scholz, and President Macron, as well as Prime Minister Meloni. This does not mean that they are special. I treat all allies equally and I am grateful for their support. Each country in their alliance has supported our movement toward the EU and our candidacy. They have also supported us with various aid packages since the beginning of the war, including financial, military, and humanitarian aid. However, the decisions of these countries will have a significant impact on whether we will be strengthened with long-range weapons or not. I had separate meetings with each of them,” Zelensky noted.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky presented the Victory Plan at the EU Summit in Brussels today.

