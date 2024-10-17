Rallis India Q2FY25 revenue reaches ₹ 928 Cr, up 11% YoY, PAT at ₹ 98 Cr, up 21% YoY

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 16 Oct 2024: Rallis India Limited (A TATA Enterprise) is a leading player in the Indian agri inputs industry, have announced its financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024

Key Highlights: Q2 FY25

Announcing the results, Dr Gyanendra Shukla, Managing Director & CEO, Rallis India Limited, said,

“Strong domestic demand with above normal monsoon and better commodity prices. Volume recovery in international market although pricing continues to be muted”.



We had a strong Q2’ FY25 performance helped by double digit growth in the domestic market, both in the Crop Care and Seeds business. Revenue increased by 11% to reach ₹928 Cr and Profit after Tax increased by 21% to reach ₹ 98 Cr. Domestic Crop Care delivered volume led revenue growth of 11% with prices impacting overall realization. Seeds revenue was up by 48% due to better Kharif liquidation. International business had volume recovery though prices continue to be a challenge.



Our efforts will continue to be directed towards improving market share in domestic business. We remain positive for the upcoming Rabi season with higher reservoir water levels. Hybrid Seeds Production acres and cost continues to be a concern. Customer and product base expansion will remain a focus for international business.



On a long-term basis, Customer Centricity will be a key thrust, and we will continue to offer differentiated solutions to solve varying farmer needs. We will further intensify our efforts to build capabilities in Digital and leverage Collaborations and Alliances”.



Key Developments: Q2 FY25

• Key new product launches in Q2FY25:

o Crop Nutrition: Aquafert Banana Grade (Water Soluble Fertilizer), Consorich N,P,K (Bio-fertilizer)

o Seeds: 3 products across vegetable crops

• Successful completion of pilot-scale production of pre-commercial quantities of Flavocide®, novel insecticide for Bio-Gene Technology Limited (‘Bio-Gene’), an Australian company

• Launched “Anubandh Edge", a unified digital platform designed for enhanced engagement with our Retailers across both Crop care and Seeds businesses











