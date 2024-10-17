Bolsonaro Challenges Party, Declares 2026 Presidential Bid Despite Ineligibility

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced his intention to run for the presidency in 2026.



This declaration contradicts statements made by Valdemar Costa Neto, the leader of Bolsonaro's Liberal Party (PL). Bolsonaro's announcement comes despite his current ineligibility to hold public office until 2030.



In an interview with Auri Verde Brasil on October 16, 2024, Bolsonaro stated, "The candidate for 2026 is Jair Messias Bolsonaro."



This assertion challenges Costa Neto's recent suggestion that São Paulo Governor Tarcísio de Freitas was the party's top choice for the upcoming election.



Bolsonaro's ineligibility stems from a 2023 ruling by Brazil's Superior Electoral Court (TSE ). The court found him guilty of abusing power and misusing media during the 2022 campaign.







Specifically, the ruling cited a meeting with foreign ambassadors where Bolsonaro questioned the integrity of Brazil's electronic voting system.

Political Maneuvering in Brazil

Costa Neto has been exploring alternative candidates for the PL. In addition to Tarcísio de Freitas, he mentioned Eduardo Bolsonaro , Jair's son, as a potential nominee.



The party leader expressed hope for reversing Bolsonaro's ineligibility, comparing the situation to former President Lula's comeback after imprisonment.



Recent polls show President Lula leading potential scenarios with 32% support. Businessman Pablo Marçal and Governor Tarcísio de Freitas follow with 18% and 15% respectively.



Bolsonaro's legal team has indicated they will appeal the TSE's decision to the Supreme Federal Court. The outcome of this appeal could significantly impact the former president's political future and influence the direction of Brazil's conservative movement.



In his interview, Bolsonaro issued an ultimatum regarding his political future. He threatened to "throw in the towel" if his ineligibility persisted, stating he would no longer believe in Brazil.



The former president's declaration has set the stage for potential conflicts within Brazil's right-wing political sphere. It raises questions about party unity and leadership within the PL.



The coming months will likely see further developments in legal challenges and party positioning as Brazil moves towards the 2026 election.

