Click N' Play STEM Lesson On Cord Blood Launches For Teachers This November

Innovative Educational Program Aims to Raise Awareness of Cord Blood Stem Cells and Career Opportunities for Secondary and University Students

- Dr. Maegan Capitano, Indiana University School of MedicineTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- On November 15th, 2024, Save the Cord Foundation (501c3 non-profit) will launch "Cord Blood in the Classroom," a pioneering educational program introducing high school and university students to the science of cord blood stem cells as well as related career opportunities within this growing field of medicine.Designed for integration into science courses and offered free of charge, the modular course is user-friendly, flexible and engaging for students and educators.Piloted in Gilbert, Arizona high schools in early 2024, the program will expand to other schools across Arizona through the 2024-25 school year and become available globally on November 15th, 2024 via , coinciding with World Cord Blood Day 2024.Program Purpose:The“Cord Blood in the Classroom” initiative aims to raise awareness about cord blood as a form of cellular therapy while providing students with a broader understanding of the many career paths available in the cord blood industry, from healthcare and science to logistics, policy and advocacy. The program uses interactive tools to inspire the next generation of scientists, healthcare professionals and industry leaders.Cord blood stem cells are a non-controversial, ethical resource collected from the umbilical cord after the birth of a child. Easier to match than bone marrow, cord blood stem cells have been used in over 60,000 transplants worldwide to treat more than 80 life-threatening diseases and disorders, including leukemia, sickle cell anemia, thalassemia and lymphoma, making them a crucial tool in modern healthcare.Additionally, cord blood and placental tissue cells are showing great promise in cutting-edge clinical trials for regenerative medicine, targeting conditions like cerebral palsy, stroke, HIV and spina bifida. Despite this potential, over 90% of cord blood is discarded as medical waste. By educating students on the science behind these therapies, the program hopes to raise awareness of cord blood benefits and spark interest in careers in regenerative medicine, healthcare and biotechnology.“The therapeutic potential of cord blood stem cells is vast, and students should be exposed to both the science and the career opportunities within this space," said Dr. Maegan Capitano, Assistant Professor of Microbiology & Immunology at Indiana University School of Medicine and contributor/advisor on the project. "This program provides a meaningful introduction that makes complex science accessible and engaging."Key Program Components:"Cord Blood in the Classroom" is offered free of charge and designed with teachers in mind, requiring no prior knowledge of cord blood cellular therapy. The core program is modular and may be taught over 1-3 sessions, based on the teacher's needs. Students will explore key vocabulary, historical context and discover the basic science behind cord blood thanks to a mix of click and play videos, PDF handouts and interactive learning tools such as an escape room activity and survivor testimonials making the content hands-on and relatable.Additionally, the program includes an optional 10-minute introductory video to introduce educators to the material, as well as a 2-minute student trailer to spark student interest. The main video lesson is presented by researcher and cord blood expert, Dr. Maegan Capitano.Program Highlights:The program focuses on the fundamentals of stem cell biology, particularly the science, collection, storage, and therapeutic use of cord blood stem cells. It introduces students to real-world applications of these therapies and the growing role they play in regenerative medicine.Key features include:.Comprehensive Science Content: Students learn the basic science behind cord blood stem cells, their medical uses, and their role in treating diseases..Interactive and Engaging: Hands-on activities and survivor testimonials are incorporated to illustrate the personal and societal impact of cord blood stem cell therapies..Career Exploration: The course highlights career paths in cellular therapy, biotechnology, and medical research, helping students explore future opportunities in these fields.All are invited to learn about the life-saving benefits of cord blood stem cells. Register today for free access to "Cord Blood in the Classroom" at and empower the future generation of scientists, healthcare professionals and industry leaders in your community.---About Save the Cord FoundationSave the Cord Foundation (a 501c3 non-profit) was established to advance cord blood education. The Foundation provides non-commercial information to parents, health professionals and the public regarding methods for saving cord blood, as well as current applications using cord blood and the latest research. Save the Cord Foundation is the official host and organizer of . Learn more at and .

