عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Reviews Ongoing Preparations For COP29 At Olympic Stadium

President Ilham Aliyev Reviews Ongoing Preparations For COP29 At Olympic Stadium


10/17/2024 1:10:20 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On October 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the ongoing preparations for COP29 at the Baku Olympic Stadium, Azernews reports.

MENAFN17102024000195011045ID1108789329


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search