President Ilham Aliyev Reviews Ongoing Preparations For COP29 At Olympic Stadium
On October 17, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev inspected the ongoing preparations for COP29 at the Baku
Olympic Stadium, Azernews reports.
