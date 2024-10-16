SCZONE, EBRD Discuss Further Cooperation

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Chairperson of the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE), Walid Gamal El-Din, received a delegation from the European for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) at the Authority's headquarters in New Administrative Capital. The delegation was headed by Sue Barrett, Director of Sustainable Infrastructure at EBRD, and Managing Director, Southern & Eastern Mediterranean Region Haitham Issa, along with their accompanying delegation. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss areas of cooperation between the SCZONE and the EBRD in fields of mutual interest and to review ongoing efforts to localize the green fuel industry.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Chairperson of the SCZONE outlined the key efforts to localize the green hydrogen industry, highlighting the significant investments in infrastructure and world-class facilities, especially those serving the green fuel industry, such as water desalination plants.

He also explained the Authority's vision to become a hub for green fuel production through practical steps on the ground, including the adoption of the first green fuel project within the integrated Sokhna Zone-namely the Egypt Green Hydrogen project.

Additionally, he emphasized the Authority's efforts to attract more investments in the automotive sector, especially electric vehicles and their feeding industries.

Gamal El-Din mentioned that SCZONE is striving to enhance investments across all industrial zones, especially after the significant investment in infrastructure and utilities. The SCZONE has attracted investments in the Qantara West area, aiming to transform it into a pivotal centre for the textile and ready-made garment industries.

However, some companies have shown interest in the Technology Valley area in East Ismailia, a promising region, particularly in the sectors of technology industries and environmentally friendly industries. The largest railway car manufacturing plant is also in the East Port Said industrial zone. Moreover, there are significant investments in the integrated Sokhna zone across various sectors.

The EBRD delegation praised the efforts of the SCZONE, particularly in the localization of the green fuel industry and attracting investments across various sectors. The EBRD expressed its readiness to cooperate in attracting global partnerships and major alliances in the green fuel industry and its complementary industries. They also confirmed their continued cooperation in the digitization of the one-stop-shop services to reach international standards in providing services to investors and improving the business environment within the authority.



