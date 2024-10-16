President Ilham Aliyev Shares Post In Honor Of Fourth Anniversary Of Fuzuli's Liberation
Date
10/16/2024 11:04:02 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President Ilham Aliyev has shared a video on his social media
accounts on the fourth anniversary of the liberation of Fuzuli from
occupation, Azernews reports.
MENAFN16102024000195011045ID1108788815
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.