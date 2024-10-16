LHV Group Financial Calendar For 2025
Date
10/16/2024 10:08:49 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) AS LHV Group has decided the company's financial Calendar for the 2025 financial year.
In 2025 LHV Group plans to disclose information and organise the Annual General Meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
| 11.02.2025
| Q4 2024 and unaudited full year results
| 13.02.2025
| Disclosure of Financial Plan
| 18.02.2025
| January results
| 04.03.2025
| Audited results for 2024
| 12.03.2025
| February results
| 26.03.2025
| Annual General Meeting
| 08.04.2025
| Ex-dividend date (ex-date)
| 22.04.2025
| Q1 interim results
| 13.05.2025
| April results
| 17.06.2025
| May results
| 22.07.2025
| Q2 interim results
| 12.08.2025
| July results
| 16.09.2025
| August results
| 21.10.2025
| Q3 interim results
| 18.11.2025
| October results
| 16.12.2025
| November results
LHV Group is the largest domestic financial group and capital provider in Estonia. The LHV Group's key subsidiaries are LHV Pank, LHV Varahaldus, LHV Kindlustus, and LHV Bank Limited. The Group employs over 1,100 people. As at the end of August, LHV's banking services are used by 441,000 clients, the pension funds managed by LHV have 118,000 active clients, and LHV Kindlustus protects a total of 168,000 clients. LHV Bank Limited, a subsidiary of the Group, holds a banking licence in the United Kingdom and provides banking services to international financial technology companies, as well as loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.
Priit Rum
Communication Manager
Phone: +372 502 0786
Email: ...
MENAFN16102024004107003653ID1108788735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.