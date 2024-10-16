US – Guatemala To Advancing Economic Cooperation

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global

WASHINGTON, USA – Under-Secretary Jose W. Fernandez and Guatemalan finance Jonathan Menkos co-chaired the High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) mid-year review on October 15. The virtual meeting included senior US representatives from the office of the vice president, US Department of Agriculture, Inter-American Foundation, US Agency for International Development, and US Trade and Development Agency, as well as Guatemalan representatives from the Guatemalan Embassy in Washington, DC, the of finance, and the ministry of foreign affairs.

“The HLED mid-year review marks an important moment in our bilateral relationship, showcasing our shared commitment to inclusive economic prosperity and transformational growth,” the US Department of State added.“The HLED with Guatemala is the first the United States has undertaken with a country in Central America. The dialogue underscores the strength and depth of our partnership, setting a precedent for regional cooperation.”

Under-Secretary Fernandez and minister Menkos agreed to continue working together on the five pillars of the HLED: good governance, investment promotion, agriculture and food security, energy security, and remittances for development. These targeted efforts are crucial for increasing Guatemala's social and economic cohesion, reports the office of the spokesperson:

“The United States and Guatemala continue to collaborate on projects that yield significant economic and social benefits, to enhance urban mobility and business environments. The United States and Guatemala are working together to help ensure workers receive protection and benefit from economic growth.

“By focusing on good governance, agriculture and food security, labor rights, investment promotion, energy security, and remittances for development, we are paving the way for a prosperous future for both nations. Our continued collaboration is a testament to the strength of our partnership and our shared vision for inclusive economic growth.

The United States and Guatemala also recognize the valuable contributions of the private sector, whose commitment to the rule of law and fostering a better business environment in Guatemala is driving greater prosperity for both countries. Private sector involvement is crucial to the success of our joint initiatives and the realization of our economic goals.

“This declaration reflects our commitment to advancing economic cooperation between the United States and Guatemala for the mutual benefit of our people.”

