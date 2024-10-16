Thai Central Bank Cuts Rates, Philippines Follows, Indonesia Holds Steady

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In October 2024, three Southeast Asian central banks made significant monetary policy decisions, reflecting the diverse economic landscapes of their respective countries.



The of Thailand surprised markets with an unexpected rate cut, while the Philippine central bank followed suit with a more anticipated reduction. Meanwhile, Bank Indonesia chose to maintain its current rate.



The Bank of Thailand lowered its key interest rate by 0.25 percentage points to 2.25% on October 16, 2024. This marked the first rate cut since May 2020, catching many economists off guard.



The decision aimed to ease the debt burden on borrowers and support economic growth. Thailand's central bank slightly increased its 2024 GDP growth forecast to 2.7%, up from the previous 2.6%.



This optimism stemmed from government stimulus measures, a strong tourism recovery, and improved exports. The bank projected 36 million foreign tourists in 2024, potentially rising to 39.5 million in 2025.







However, the Bank of Thailand noted uneven recovery across sectors, with some industries still facing challenges. The central bank forecasted headline inflation at 0.5% for 2024 and 1.2% for 2025.



Core inflation projections stood at 0.5% and 0.9% for the same periods. The Thai government, led by Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, had been urging the central bank to ease monetary policy.

Southeast Asia's Monetary Policy Divergence

The bank cautioned against setting rates too low, warning of potential long-term financial imbalances. This decision balanced economic support with prudent financial management.



On the same day, the Philippine central bank also cut its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points to 6%. This move aligned with market expectations and followed a similar reduction in August.



The bank lowered its 2024 inflation forecast to 3.1% from 3.3%. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona hinted at the possibility of further rate cuts in 2025.



He suggested that up to 1 percentage point reduction could occur next year. The central bank's decision reflected confidence in strong domestic economic growth.



In contrast, Bank Indonesia chose to maintain its policy rate at 6% during its October meeting. This decision came after a 0.25 percentage point cut in September.



Governor Perry Warjiyo emphasized the need to maintain rupiah stability amid global financial uncertainties. Bank Indonesia's approach highlighted the delicate balance between supporting growth and ensuring currency stability.



The central bank indicated that future policy decisions would consider inflation forecasts, currency fluctuations, and economic growth. These divergent decisions underscore the complex economic challenges facing Southeast Asian nations.



Each country must navigate unique domestic conditions while considering global financial trends. The central banks' actions reflect their efforts to foster growth, manage inflation, and maintain financial stability.



As these economies continue to evolve, their central banks will likely adjust policies to address emerging challenges. The coming months will reveal the impact of these decisions on economic growth, inflation, and overall financial stability in the region.

