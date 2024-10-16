New TDWI Report On The Current State Of Data Governance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The report examines the state of data governance today and best practices for increasing the maturity of data governance programs.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TDWI , the leading source for in-depth education and research for analytics and data management, today released its latest report, 2024 State of Data Governance , that explores the maturity of today's data governance practices. The report is based on results from the 2024 TDWI Data Governance Maturity Model Assessment.The report describes the importance of data governance in today's enterprises and the metrics that can measure successful governance practices. The report also breaks down the state of readiness in each of the five dimensions of data governance maturity used in the TDWI Data Governance Maturity Model: organizational commitment, processes, accountability, assurance and impact, and tools and platforms.James Kobielus, senior director of TDWI research for data management and author of the report, points out that“Data governance has become a top priority for today's organizations as well as a daunting challenge.”The report explores how far enterprises have come on the various measures of governance maturity. Among many topics, it examines investment and organizational support for data governance, compliance with regulations, measurement and metrics, the presence or absence of standardized procedures, and the rate of adoption for advanced governance tools.The report found an overall average score for all enterprises of 62 out of 100, what TDWI calls the Established stage. During this stage, enterprises are in the process of executing a plan for data governance. Organizations are primarily concerned about external regulations over internal governance mandates. Many robust tools have been adopted to support data governance at the average enterprise, but automation is just beginning.The report concludes with best practices for helping readers' data governance practices become more mature.About the AuthorJames Kobielus is senior director of research for data management at TDWI. He is a veteran industry analyst, consultant, author, speaker, and blogger in analytics and data management. He focuses on advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing. Kobielus has held positions at Futurum Research, SiliconANGLE Wikibon, Forrester Research, Current Analysis, and the Burton Group and also served as senior program director, product marketing for big data analytics, for IBM, where he was both a subject matter expert and a strategist on thought leadership and content marketing programs targeted at the data science community. You can reach him by email (...) on X/Twitter (@jameskobielus) and on LinkedIn (

