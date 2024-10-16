Web3mediabreaks Noblecon To Feature“Sharks” From ABC's Shark Tank

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

(“Noble”) has been highlighted in a recent article by the

Palm Beach Post . The piece spotlights

NobleCon , which is an annual investor set to take place Dec. 3-4 at the Florida Atlantic University (“FAU”) campus in Boca Raton. According to the announcement, the conference will stage a“Shark Tank” event to promote enterprises connected with FAU.

“That's a very exciting headliner for us to involve the student community, and the local community as well,” said Nico Pronk, Noble Capital's CEO and president.

During the event, three of the four investors featured on the ABC network's“Shark Tank” will be scrutinizing business ventures associated with FAU. Kevin O'Leary, Robert Herjavec and Daymond John will be pitched by businesses associated with the FAU Tech Runway, student entrepreneurs or university alums.

Pronk explained that the idea is to“select three businesses that are going to pitch the sharks on the stage” at the FAU auditorium... The idea of a Shark Tank-like event originated with a Noble employee who knew an agent for one of the sharks. Pronk said the concept was ideally suited for NobleCon, whose theme and objective is to match early-stage enterprises with investment capital.

To view the full article, visit



To learn more about the upcoming conference, visit:





About Noble Capital Markets Inc.

Noble Capital Markets, established in 1984 as a full-service SEC / FINRA registered broker-dealer, is dedicated exclusively to serving underfollowed emerging growth companies through investment banking, wealth management, trading & execution, and equity research activities. Over the past 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. Noble launched



in 2018, an investor community dedicated exclusively to public emerging growth companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. More than 7,000 public emerging growth companies are listed on the site, and content including equity research, webcasts and industry articles. For more information, visit

.

About Web3MediaWire

Web3MediaWire

(“W3MW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the next generation of internet technologies. It is one of 75+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, W3MW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, W3MW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. W3MW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from Web3MediaWire, text“Web3” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the Web3MediaWire website applicable to all content provided by W3MW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

Web3MediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

[email protected]

Web3MediaWire is powered by

IBN