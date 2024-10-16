Jordan Sends 50 Aid Trucks To Gaza With Essential Supplies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 16 (Petra) -- A convoy of 50 trucks loaded with humanitarian aid, including food parcels, hygiene kits, and baby food, crossed into northern Gaza, providing critical support to the people in the Palestinian coastal territory.The aid was organized by the Jordanian – Arab and the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organization (JHCO), in collaboration with the World Food Programme (WFP) and UNICEF.Hussein Shibli, Secretary General of the JHCO, emphasized that despite the challenging circumstances, the organization has continued to prepare and dispatch relief convoys for Gaza.Shibli highlighted the ongoing coordination efforts to ensure the safe and efficient passage of these convoys, ensuring that the aid reaches Gaza's residents in a timely manner. Distribution will be handled by partner organizations operating on the ground in Gaza.He also noted that the total number of trucks sent to Gaza has now reached 3,652, reflecting the continued commitment of Jordanian efforts to support the region.The JHCO is accepting donations via Etihad Bank account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, e-wallets, "CliQ" under the alias JHCOGAZA, "eFAWATEERcom," or the organization's website at