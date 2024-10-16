Amir Meets Prime Minister Of Belgium

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met today with Prime of the friendly Kingdom of Belgium HE Alexander De Croo on the sidelines of the first summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union at the Europa Building, the headquarters of the Union in the capital, Brussels.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them, in addition to exchanging views on the latest regional and international issues and developments of common interest, especially developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied Palestinian territories, and Lebanon.

The most prominent topics on the summit agenda were also discussed.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of Commerce and Industry HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad bin Sultan Al Muraikhi, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness.

It was also attended by a number of senior officials from the Belgian side.