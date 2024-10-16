NEW HAMPSHIRE DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS WORKERS CHOOSE TEAMSTERS LOCAL 633

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 235 Public Safety Officials Retain Teamsters Representation

N.H., Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a failed raid attempt by another union, corrections officers and corporals at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections in Berlin and Concord have voted to remain members of Teamsters Local 633.

"Contrary to other some other unions' misguided beliefs, workers want to be Teamsters," said Jeff Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 633. "Our union has proudly represented these essential workers for 12 years, and we look forward to continuing to represent them for years to come. We are grateful to them for standing strong and believing in the power of Teamsters representation."

Local 633 has represented the 235 workers since 2012 and have negotiated several successful contracts with strong benefits, including over 40 percent wages increases, double time for overtime hours worked, and overtime after eight hours worked with the ability to still collect overtime even after an absence.

"After working for the Department of Corrections for over 13 years, I have seen how workers have been mistreated and disrespected by other unions," said Corporal Craig Aubut, a shop steward for Local 633. "As a current Teamsters shop steward and member of Local 633, the other stewards and I did not agree with what was happening as another union tried to move in. We banded together and informed our co-workers about why we have some of the best compensation and benefits and where those came from-our Teamsters contract. We are all proudly staying with the Teamsters."

"New Hampshire Department of Corrections workers know the firsthand impacts of a strong Teamsters contract," said Peter Finn, Director of the Teamsters Public Services Division and Teamsters Western Region Vice President. "The Teamsters difference is real and its life changing. We are grateful to be able to continue to represent these members working in public safety-and we look forward to organizing many more workers in New Hampshire and across the country."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 5,200 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit Teamsters633.

