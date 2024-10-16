Gamesummit Co-Founder Shares Insights On Future Of Gaming Industry In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The gaming in Azerbaijan is experiencing an exciting transformation, thanks to initiatives like Gamesummit.

The large-scale event gathers together gamers, developers, and enthusiasts from various facets of the gaming world.

With a focus on innovation, Gamesummit aims to strengthen the gaming community and encourage growth within.

In an interview with AZERNEWS , Gamesummit co-founder and game developer Farid Hagverdiyev shares insights about the origins and growth of Gamesummit, the burgeoning interest in gaming among the youth in Azerbaijan, and his expectations for the future of the gaming industry in the country.

Q: How did the idea of creating a project like Gamesummit originate? What tasks do you primarily set for this project?

A: Gamesummit was founded with the goal of unifying various aspects of the gaming industry in one interactive event. It prominently features different branches of the gaming industry, including computer and mobile games, game production, tabletop games, and retro games, and encompasses gaming culture, such as cosplay and K-pop. Furthermore, Gamesummit actively promotes new technologies, including Web3 and AI.

Q: How does Gamesummit facilitate networking among developers?

A: Gamesummit actively facilitates networking among developers by providing unique opportunities for experience sharing and establishing contacts. Within the event, a business conference is held where developers can meet investors, partners, and industry experts. There are also designated areas for developers to showcase their projects, engage with colleagues, and receive feedback. An important part of the programme includes game presentations, where participants can showcase their developments to a wider audience, including potential partners and investors. Moreover, a competition for the best game is held, which not only encourages developers to create quality products but also fosters their further advancement in the industry.

Q: What stood out from the previous Gamesummit, and how is preparation for the upcoming event progressing? What key themes will be discussed at the upcoming summit?

A: The previous Gamesummit established itself as a key event in the video game sphere in Azerbaijan, attracting around 27,000 visitors on June 1- 2 at the Crystal Hall. The event was memorable for the performances of stars such as DJ John Newman and game development expert Rami Ismail. It received support from several ministries, as well as major international and local companies. At the upcoming Gamesummit, a hackathon will be held for the first time among game developers, where participants will create a game on a designated theme over the course of a month with the aim of completing the project in the shortest possible time. Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for showcasing the latest technologies in the field of video games and other industries.

Q: What other interesting projects do you plan to implement in the near future? Are there plans to expand the format of the summit?

A: Each new Gamesummit brings something new. Over three events, we have already made significant strides: the first became the first gaming festival in the country, the second introduced a business conference and game competition, and the third expanded the programme, attracted international companies, and initiated large game presentations on screen. This year, we will host a hackathon for the first time, and the next festival will be even more extensive than the summer one, featuring numerous new elements.

Q: How do you assess the interest of young people in the gaming industry in the country?

A: I have been creating games since 2006 and developed the first official computer game in the country, "İşgal Altında." I can confidently say that the interest in the gaming industry among young people is growing every year. In the past, games were seen as a niche pastime, but now they are being seriously discussed both in government institutions and in large companies. Moreover, many public figures in Azerbaijan openly admit that they love playing games, which reflects a significant change in society's attitude towards the gaming industry.

Q: Today, we can clearly observe how the computer gaming industry is becoming one of the most dynamically developing sectors of the global economy. How do you see the future of the computer gaming industry in Azerbaijan?

A: I am confident that the computer gaming industry in Azerbaijan will develop significantly faster than many other sectors, thanks to the immense interest from people. If at the first Gamesummit we had only 8 startups in the gaming field, by the third event that number had already increased to 43. This indicates the rapid growth of the industry, and I expect this trend to continue, attracting more talent and investment.

