Gamesummit Co-Founder Shares Insights On Future Of Gaming Industry In Azerbaijan

The gaming industry in Azerbaijan is experiencing an exciting
transformation, thanks to initiatives like Gamesummit.
The large-scale event gathers together gamers, developers, and
enthusiasts from various facets of the gaming world.
With a focus on innovation, Gamesummit aims to strengthen the
gaming community and encourage growth within.
In an interview with AZERNEWS , Gamesummit co-founder and
game developer Farid Hagverdiyev shares insights about the origins
and growth of Gamesummit, the burgeoning interest in gaming among
the youth in Azerbaijan, and his expectations for the future of the
gaming industry in the country.
Q: How did the idea of creating a project like
Gamesummit originate? What tasks do you primarily set for this
project?
A: Gamesummit was founded with the goal of
unifying various aspects of the gaming industry in one interactive
event. It prominently features different branches of the gaming
industry, including computer and mobile games, game production,
tabletop games, and retro games, and encompasses gaming culture,
such as cosplay and K-pop. Furthermore, Gamesummit actively
promotes new technologies, including Web3 and AI.
Q: How does Gamesummit facilitate networking among
developers?
A: Gamesummit actively facilitates networking
among developers by providing unique opportunities for experience
sharing and establishing contacts. Within the event, a business
conference is held where developers can meet investors, partners,
and industry experts. There are also designated areas for
developers to showcase their projects, engage with colleagues, and
receive feedback. An important part of the programme includes game
presentations, where participants can showcase their developments
to a wider audience, including potential partners and investors.
Moreover, a competition for the best game is held, which not only
encourages developers to create quality products but also fosters
their further advancement in the industry.
Q: What stood out from the previous Gamesummit, and how
is preparation for the upcoming event progressing? What key themes
will be discussed at the upcoming summit?
A: The previous Gamesummit established itself
as a key event in the video game sphere in Azerbaijan, attracting
around 27,000 visitors on June 1- 2 at the Crystal Hall. The event
was memorable for the performances of stars such as DJ John Newman
and game development expert Rami Ismail. It received support from
several ministries, as well as major international and local
companies. At the upcoming Gamesummit, a hackathon will be held for
the first time among game developers, where participants will
create a game on a designated theme over the course of a month with
the aim of completing the project in the shortest possible time.
Furthermore, the event will serve as a platform for showcasing the
latest technologies in the field of video games and other
industries.
Q: What other interesting projects do you plan to
implement in the near future? Are there plans to expand the format
of the summit?
A: Each new Gamesummit brings something new.
Over three events, we have already made significant strides: the
first became the first gaming festival in the country, the second
introduced a business conference and game competition, and the
third expanded the programme, attracted international companies,
and initiated large game presentations on screen. This year, we
will host a hackathon for the first time, and the next festival
will be even more extensive than the summer one, featuring numerous
new elements.
Q: How do you assess the interest of young people in the
gaming industry in the country?
A: I have been creating games since 2006 and
developed the first official computer game in the country, "İşgal
Altında." I can confidently say that the interest in the gaming
industry among young people is growing every year. In the past,
games were seen as a niche pastime, but now they are being
seriously discussed both in government institutions and in large
companies. Moreover, many public figures in Azerbaijan openly admit
that they love playing games, which reflects a significant change
in society's attitude towards the gaming industry.
Q: Today, we can clearly observe how the computer gaming
industry is becoming one of the most dynamically developing sectors
of the global economy. How do you see the future of the computer
gaming industry in Azerbaijan?
A: I am confident that the computer gaming
industry in Azerbaijan will develop significantly faster than many
other sectors, thanks to the immense interest from people. If at
the first Gamesummit we had only 8 startups in the gaming field, by
the third event that number had already increased to 43. This
indicates the rapid growth of the industry, and I expect this trend
to continue, attracting more talent and investment.
