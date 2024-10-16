Digital Twin Consortium Welcomes Dime As A Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Accelerating the use of digital twins for production optimization

BOSTON, MA, Oct. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Digital Twin Consortium ® (DTCTM) today announced that Dime has joined the consortium. Dime's advanced manufacturing analytics empowers engineers to optimize processes and identify root causes of issues by autonomously analyzing time series data.

“Joining DTC is a significant milestone for Dime,” said Ashish Bajaj, Co-Founder and CEO of Dime. “We are eager to collaborate with leaders and forward-thinking enterprises to shape the future of American manufacturing. Dime's capability to standardize and analyze time series data across manufacturing systems in real time aligns with DTC's mission to drive real-time digital twin innovation.”

“We are excited to have Dime as a member of the DTC,” said Dan Isaacs, GM & CTO of the DTC.“Their experience and innovation in using digital twins and AI in the manufacturing process will be valuable to us as we continue to drive the adoption of digital twins across industries.”

About Dime

Dime is a Manufacturing Analytics Platform that empowers engineers to control processes, autonomously analyze time series data using AI, and identify root causes of issues in real time. Founded with the vision to help American manufacturers close the productivity gap, Dime is backed by leading Silicon Valley investors, including Y Combinator. For more information, visit

About Digital Twin Consortium

Digital Twin Consortium is The Authority in Digital Twin. It coalesces industry, government, and academia to drive consistency in vocabulary, architecture, security, and interoperability of digital twin technology. It advances digital twin technology in many industries, from Aerospace to natural resources. Digital Twin Consortium is a program of Object Management Group. For more information, visit .

Note to editors: Digital Twin Consortium is a registered trademark of OMG. See the listing of all OMG trademarks . All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

