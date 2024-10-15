Today's Top Volume Leaders On The NASDAQ - Two AI Stocks Make The List

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ), a go-to for big investing ideas for active stock traders reports on today's top volume leaders on the NASDAQ.

AI stock Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ZPTA ) leads the pack, trading at 0.1242, up 0.0472, gaining 61.2192% on volume of over 544 million shares as of this report.

According to Tip Ranks two days ago - "In a regulatory filing, Zapata AI disclosed that on October 7, the board of the company approved the termination of all of the company's employees, except for a small number of employees to be retained for a short period to administer termination of business activities, including Sumit Kapur, the company's CFO. All such employees were terminated effective October 9. Such actions took place in connection with a planned cessation of the company's operations. The company cannot currently estimate the charges it will incur under generally accepted accounting principles as a result of the termination of its employees.

AI leader NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA ) also makes the top five volume leaders as of this report, trading down for the day. The stock is trading at $130.99, down $7.08, losing 5.13% on volume of over 306 Million shares. The stock pulled back as other semiconductor shares fell, leaving investors to ask if this is a buying opportunity.

Other top trades include Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS ).The stock is trading at 0.0718, gaining 0.0178, up 32.9630% on volume of over 339 Million shares as of this report.

This stock is also in trouble with TipRanks reporting "Gritstone bio, Inc., a biotech firm specializing in potent vaccines, has voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure and preserve its value while continuing operations. This move is part of a strategic process to explore alternatives and secure a stalking horse bidder to maximize value, demonstrating commitment to advancing clinical programs. Despite the filing, the company aims to maintain normal operations and minimize impact on stakeholders, continuing its mission to develop innovative immunotherapies and vaccines for oncology and infectious diseases."

