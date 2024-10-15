Israel Occupation Attacks Kill 10 People In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 15 (KUNA) -- At least ten people have been killed and 15 others wounded by Israeli air strikes launched on Qana town, south of Lebanon, the country's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Tuesday.

Ambulance and civil defense teams transported 15 wounded people to Tyre's hospitals.

The Israeli army's warplanes carried out air strikes on some towns, including Hanine, Toul, Kafra and Froun, along with most of areas adjacent to borders of Palestine, it noted. Meanwhile, Nasser Yassin, head of the Government's Emergency Committee and caretaker of Environment, said the deal toll from the Israeli occupation aggression on Lebanon has risen to 2,350, besides 10,924 injuries.

Over the past 24 hours, 41 people were killed and 124 others wounded, he added.

He referred that 146 Israeli air strikes have been launched on some parts of Lebanon within 24 hours, raising the total attacks since the aggression to 10012.

The number of refugees hit 188652, including 41894 families, in the sheltering centers, it noted.

Up to 77 percent of government schools suspended services because they are either refugee camps or directly affected by the Israeli aggression, he pointed out.

Since September 23, Israeli occupation warplanes have been launching violently air strikes on different parts in Lebanon, causing great material and human losses. (end) kbs

