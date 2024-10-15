Air Alert Declared In Kyiv, Number Of Regions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of attack UAVs.

This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Air Force in Telegram .

“Shaheds” in the Kyiv region near the capital, possible air defens operation, stay in shelters!” the post reads.

Man died in Hlushkivka,region, as result of shelling

In turn, the head of the Kyiv MBA, Serhiy Pokpo, warns about the threat of attack UAVs in a Telegram message:“Attention! The threat of UAVs for the capital! Go to the shelter!”

As reported by Ukrinform, several groups of“Shahed” entered Ukraine from the north and south.