Air Alert Declared In Kyiv, Number Of Regions
Date
10/15/2024 7:06:28 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air alert has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions due to the threat of attack UAVs.
This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Air Force in Telegram .
“Shaheds” in the Kyiv region near the capital, possible air defens operation, stay in shelters!” the post reads.
Read also:
Man died in Hlushkivka, Kharkiv
region, as result of shelling
In turn, the head of the Kyiv MBA, Serhiy Pokpo, warns about the threat of attack UAVs in a Telegram message:“Attention! The threat of UAVs for the capital! Go to the shelter!”
As reported by Ukrinform, several groups of“Shahed” entered Ukraine from the north and south.
MENAFN15102024000193011044ID1108782545
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.