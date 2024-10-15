(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CyberQ Group Selected to join the Innovate UKRI Business Growth Scaleup Programme.

- Chris WoodsBIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberQ Group , a global leader in cybersecurity, has been selected to participate in Innovate UK's prestigious Business Growth Scaleup Programme. The selection follows a comprehensive three-stage screening process, recognising CyberQ Group's commitment to innovation, excellence, and business growth.This programme will support CyberQ Group in expanding its world-class cybersecurity services and advancing its mission to protect organisations' data, privacy, and reputations. As CyberQ Group continues to innovate and disrupt the cybersecurity landscape, this initiative aligns with its goal of becoming the trusted global partner for businesses seeking to secure their operations against evolving cyber threats.CyberQ Group, founded by CEO Chris Woods, stands out as a technology-agnostic cybersecurity company. Unlike many firms focused on selling specific products, CyberQ Group takes a holistic, partnership-driven approach.“We're not just here to provide a one-off service like a penetration test or incident response. Our goal is to work alongside organisations, understand their specific needs, and develop a long-term cybersecurity journey that enhances their maturity,” explains Chris Woods.“This is crucial for businesses that want to operate securely in today's digital world.”The Innovate UK Business Growth Scaleup Programme is designed to assist high-growth, ambitious companies already on their scaling journey. These companies, such as CyberQ Group, are recognised for their potential to disrupt markets through innovative business models and technologies. The programme focuses on critical areas such as funding strategies, international expansion, and laying the groundwork for IPOs, all key priorities for CyberQ Group as it scales globally.At the core of the programme is a team of highly experienced scaleup directors who act as a dedicated board, bringing a diverse skill set and invaluable connections to the table. They will work closely with CyberQ Group, helping the company identify key growth opportunities and navigate the complexities of scaling internationally.Chris Woods adds,“At CyberQ Group, innovation isn't just a word-it's embedded in our DNA. Our name, CyberQ, reflects the 'Q' inspired by the iconic Q in the James Bond films known for his creativity and forward-thinking technology. We embody that spirit in cybersecurity, continuously innovating to stay ahead of the ever-changing threat landscape. Participating in this UKRI scaleup programme enables us to further our mission of helping businesses operate securely in an increasingly complex digital world.”Martin McGurk, Deputy Director of Business Growth at Innovate UK, comments:“Our work with the CyberQ Group team is a great example of just how much value this programme can add to the endeavours of the business leaders we support. The inputs are varied and blend strategic thinking with invaluable hands-on tactical guidance, to create outcomes that deliver real commercial advantage. It's a pleasure working with the CyberQ Group Directors at this pivotal time for their business.”CyberQ Group's selection for the Innovate UK Business Growth Scaleup Programme marks another key milestone in the company's journey, as it continues to redefine cybersecurity and empower organisations to safeguard their future in the digital age.About CyberQ GroupCyberQ Group is a global cybersecurity company dedicated to protecting organisations' data, privacy, and reputation. Founded in 2017, CyberQ Group operates as a trusted partner, helping businesses navigate the complex cybersecurity landscape with tailored solutions that enhance their security posture. Unlike technology-driven firms, CyberQ Group is technology-agnostic, focusing on long-term partnerships that provide continuous support and consultancy. With innovation at its core, the company delivers cutting-edge services such as cyber crisis simulation, threat detection, and incident response to organisations worldwide, enabling them to do business securely and confidently in an ever-evolving digital world.About Innovate UK Business GrowthInnovate UK Business Growth is Innovate UK's national business growth and scaling service. We empower ambitious innovation-focused SMEs in every sector and from seed to scaling stage, to succeed and become highly investable.Our specialists are embedded in all nations and regions and help leadership teams from client businesses hone the commercial strategy around their innovations. This extends to support, in the form of advice, access to resources and introductions to partners, across priority areas such as effective innovation management, internationalisation and investment readiness.The most dynamic scaling businesses may be eligible for the Innovate UK Business Growth Scaleup Programme. This offers enhanced support via an expert Scaleup Board and its extended connections, that prepares clients for serious fundraising and international expansion.

The Team

CyberQ Group

+448000614725 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.