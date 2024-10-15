KATHLEEN DUTTON EXPLORES THE STRUGGLES OF PAST TRAUMA, LOVE, AND SELF-DISCOVERY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Out of Habit

Author Kathleen Dutton narrates Allison Weston's story as she explores the complexities of life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In“Out of Habit”, Kathleen Dutton brings readers into the life of Allison Weston, a young woman raised by nuns at St. Ives Institution. After years of shelter, Allie is urged to face life outside before taking her vows. Rookie reporter Ryan Harper suspects Allie's hidden past and sets out to uncover it, only to fall in love. Together, they confront Allie's painful memories as she learns to break free from the habits of her past and reclaim her future.“Out of Habit” is an emotionally engaging novel that explores themes of trauma, love, and self-discovery. Kathleen Dutton puts together a story where the protagonist, Allison Weston, faces the challenge of stepping outside the only world she has ever known. The book balances the delicate relationship between Allie and Ryan Harper, adding suspense alongside tender moments of vulnerability. Dutton's storytelling provides readers an exploration of the human spirit's capacity for healing and transformation.“Out of Habit” leaves a lasting impact through its rich character development and emotional depth.Author Kathleen Dutton, inspired by her own journey of overcoming trauma, makes her debut with“Out of Habit”. She writes from the peaceful setting of Northern Michigan, where she lives with her husband and three cats. Dutton retired from a career in clinical field engineering and enjoys spending time near the Pigeon River Forest, where Hemingway wrote some of his early works.“Out of Habit” is a finalist in the Pacific Book 2024 Awards and will be featured at the Frankfurt International Book Fair, displayed at the Combined Books Exhibit booth.The book is available on Amazon , Barnes & Noble, and other digital platforms.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

