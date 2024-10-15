New CM To Chair First Official Meeting
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government of Jammu and Kashmir has scheduled an important meeting tomorrow under the leadership of the newly sworn-in Chief Minister.
According to a notice issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the meeting will take place on October 16, 2024 (Wednesday) at 3 PM in the Meeting Hall, located on the 3rd floor of the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.
This will be the first official gathering after the Chief Minister's oath-taking ceremony, where all Administrative Secretaries are expected to attend. The purpose of the meeting is to outline the government's immediate priorities and set administrative objectives for the coming months.
The notice, signed by Rohit Sharma, Additional Secretary to the Government, has been circulated to all relevant administrative officials, including the Chief Secretary and the Commissioner/Secretary of the General Administration Department.
This meeting will likely mark the beginning of a new phase of governance in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on development initiatives, public welfare, and key policy decisions. All eyes will be on the new Chief Minister as they lay out their vision for the Union Territory.
