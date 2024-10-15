Mayor Of Mykolaiv Shows Aftermath Of Overnight Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, has shared footage of a in Mykolaiv destroyed by the Russian missiles in an overnight attack.

The was posted on the mayor's Telegram channe l, reports Ukrinform.

“This is one of the areas hit overnight. It's a regular market in one of Mykolaiv's districts. Our municipal services have been working since the early morning, also assessing damage in residential areas,” said Sienkevych.

The video shows completely destroyed market stalls, shops, and a restaurant complex, while rescue workers and municipal teams continue to clear the debris from the attack.

As reported, the attack, which occurred around 2:30 on October 15, involved approximately seven explosions from what are believed to be S-300 missiles. In addition to the market, an infrastructure facility, restaurant complex, shops, residential buildings, and vehicles sustained significant damage. Tragically, one person was killed, and 23 others were injured.