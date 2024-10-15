Akeyless Unveils World's First Secrets And Machine Identity Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The cloud-native SaaS unifies Secrets Management, Certificate Lifecycle, Next Gen Privileged Access Management, and Encryption Key Management Services for seamless control over all types of secrets and machine identities.

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeyless today announced its Unified Secrets and Machine Identity Platform, designed to address the leading cause of breaches-compromised identity credentials. Organizations are more exposed than ever as machine identities far outnumber human identities. High-profile breaches in 2024 demonstrate the risks of unsecured machine identities and compromised secrets.

As machines -such as applications, containers, and services-proliferate, each carries a unique identity. These machine identities often use multiple secrets, like API keys or certificates, to authenticate securely. When left unmanaged, these identities and secrets become dangerous entry points for attackers, especially as they proliferate exponentially. Managing the explosion of both machine identities and their secrets has become a significant challenge for enterprises today.

Akeyless Unified Secrets and Machine Identity Platform (PRNewsfoto/Akeyless)

To tackle this issue, enterprises have turned to purchasing standalone products with limited functionality. These isolated tools raise costs, complicate management and deployment, and weaken the company's security.

Akeyless closes these gaps by unifying secrets management, certificate lifecycle management, encryption key management, and next gen privileged access management into one platform. This provides enterprises with:



Improved Visibility across all secrets and machine identities

Enhanced Efficiency of SaaS , including multi-product consolidation

Complete Control across the full lifecycle of credentials, certificates and keys Proactive Security with DFC TM

Zero-Knowledge and modern "Secretless" authentication

"Legacy tool silos can't keep pace with the scale and growth in machine identities and their secrets," said Oded Hareven, CEO of Akeyless. "Our platform converges multiple capabilities and helps prevent the leading cause of breaches while significantly reducing enterprise TCO."

With the machine identity and secrets management market projected to surpass $50B, the demand for unified solutions is rising fast. Positioned as a leader in this emerging space, Akeyless offers the comprehensive platform businesses need to secure their future.

For more information on how Akeyless is securing the future of secrets and machine identity management, visit akeyless.

About Akeyless

Trusted by Fortune 100 companies and industry leaders, Akeyless is redefining identity security for the modern enterprise, delivering the world's first unified Secrets & Machine Identity platform designed to prevent the #1 cause of breaches - compromised identities and secrets. Backed by the world's leading cybersecurity investors and global financial institutions including JVP, Team8, NGP Capital and Deutsche Bank, Akeyless Security delivers a cloud-native SaaS platform that integrates Vaultless Secrets Management with Certificate Lifecycle Management, Next Gen Privileged Access Management (Secure Remote Access), and Encryption Key Management to manage the lifecycle of all machine identities and secrets across all environments.

Photo -

SOURCE Akeyless

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED