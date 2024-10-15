Notice Regarding Approval Of Supplement To Prospectus And Final Terms Of The Forth Tranche

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UAB "Orkela," entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos St. 4, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer ), whose securities (the Bonds ) are listed and admitted to trading on the List of Nasdaq, also the Bonds are being publicly offered under the base prospectus approved by the of Lithuania on 14 November 2023 including its first supplement approved on 24 November 2023 (the Prospectus ).

The Issuer informs that the second supplement to the Prospectus has been approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 15 October 2024 (the Prospectus' Supplement ), that is attached. Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, please carefully read the Prospectus' Supplement.

The Issuer would like to announce that pursuant to the Final Terms of the forth Tranche that were adopted on 15 October 2024 ( the Final Terms ) in accordance with the Issuer's Base Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 14 November 2023, including its first and second supplements ( the Prospectus ), Offering of the Bonds under the Final Terms in the total amount of EUR 5,432,000 will be carried out in the Republic of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia under the following main terms (other terms applicable are detailed in the Final Terms):

EUR 1,000;EUR 1,014.126719 January 2025;6% (fixed) annually;8% annually;– Regular Subscription where the Subscription Orders shall be accepted:

(i) by the Issuer at the office at Jogailos st. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania or by e-mail ...;

(ii) by the Lead Manager at the office at Šeimyniškių st. 1A, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania or by e-mail ...;

(iii) by the Manager: UAB FMĮ“Evernord”, legal entity code 303198227, at the office at Konstitucijos ave. 15-90, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania or by e-mail ...;

(iv) by the Manager: UAB“Gerovės valdymas”, legal entity code 302445450, at the office at Jogailos st. 3, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania or by e-mail ...;

(v) by the Manager: Redgate Capital AS, legal entity code 11532616, at the office at Pärnu mnt 10, Tallinn 10148, Estonia or by e-mail ....

– 16 October 2024 – 6 November 2024;– 7 November 2024;– 8 November 2024.

Before deciding to invest in the Bonds, each Investor shall read the Prospectus and Final Terms with attached relevant language summary. All aforementioned documents are attached herein and published on the Issuer's website at

General Manager of UAB "Orkela"

Anastasija Pocienė

...

Attachments



Orkela Base Prospectus Summary 4 Tranche_LT

Orkela Base Prospectus Summary 4 Tranche_LV

Orkela_Base Prospectus_Second Supplement

Orkela Base Prospectus Final Terms + EN Summary_Fourth Tranche Orkela Base Prospectus Summary 4 Tranche_EE