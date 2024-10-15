FM Conveys King's Message To Turkish President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ankara, Oct. 15 (Petra) -- President of Turkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on Tuesday received Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, who conveyed to the Turkish President the greetings of King Abdullah.Safadi also conveyed a message emphasizing King Abdullah's keenness on enhancing ties with Turkiye and maintaining coordination on regional issues, especially in efforts to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza, end the dangerous regional escalation, and support the Palestinian people and their right to freedom and an independent sovereign state on their national soil as the only way to achieve just peace, security, and stability in the region.During the meeting, President Erdogan sent his greetings to King Abdullah and voiced interest in increasing cooperation between the two countries in various fields and enhancing bilateral relations.He also emphasized the continuation of joint action to support the Palestinian people and fulfill all their legitimate rights.The meeting underlined the need to stop the aggression against Lebanon, end the dangerous Israeli escalation in the West Bank, and stop violations of the historical and legal status of holy sites in occupied Jerusalem.During his official visit to Turkiye, Safadi held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and participated in a panel discussion titled "Global Diplomacy and the Future of Palestine" as part of the "Future of Palestine" conference.