MSI Showcases Innovation At 2024 OCP Global Summit, Highlighting DC-MHS, CXL Memory Expansion, And MGX-Enabled AI Servers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global provider of high-performance server solutions, is excited to showcase its comprehensive lineup of motherboards and servers based on the OCP Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) architecture at the OCP Global Summit from October 15-17 at booth A6. These cutting-edge solutions represent a breakthrough in server designs, enabling flexible deployments for cloud and high-density data centers. Featured innovations include CXL memory expansion servers and AI-optimized servers, demonstrating MSI's leadership in pushing the boundaries of AI performance and computing power.

MSI's DC-MHS Series Motherboards and Servers Deliver the Flexibility and Efficiency for Modern Data Centers

Continue Reading

DC-MHS Series Motherboards and Servers: Enabling Flexible Deployment in Data Centers

"The rapidly evolving IT landscape requires cloud service providers, large-scale data center operators, and enterprises to handle expanding workloads and future growth with more flexible and powerful infrastructure. MSI's new rage of DC-MHS-based solutions provides the needed flexibility and efficiency for modern data center environments," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions.

MSI's DC-MHS lineup includes full-width M-FLW and density-optimized M-DNO (Type-2, Type-4) motherboards, supporting the latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processors and AMD EPYCTM 9005 Series processors . These products offer exceptional scalability and computing performance, capable of handling a wide range of workloads. Key highlights include the multi-node CD370-S4051-X2 and 2 GPU-capable CX270-S5062 servers, designed for cloud and high-density data center applications. Both platforms, built on the OCP DC-MHS architecture, feature optimized front I/O design and DC-SCM2 server management modules with Aspeed AST2600 BMC support, ensuring superior maintainability and operational flexibility.

DC-MHS Motherboards

The D5062

M-FLW HPM is designed for high-performance applications, featuring dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors. It supports up to 32 DDR5 DIMM slots and offers rich expansion options, including 8 PCIe 5.0 x8 MCIO and 5 PCIe 5.0 x16 M-XIO expansion slots, addressing memory-intensive and high-speed data throughput needs.

The M-DNO HPM series offers various performance and cost options, ranging from high-performance models with TDP support up to 350W/500W and ample memory slot configurations to more cost-effective solutions like the D4056 M -DNO Type-4, equipped with a single-socket AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor and 24 DDR5 DIMM slots, as well as D3066 M-DNO Type-4, meeting the industry's demand for diverse choices.



D4056 M-DNO Type-4 HPM: Supports single-socket AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor with 24 DDR5 DIMM slots.

D3066 M-DNO Type-4 HPM: Supports single-socket Intel Xeon 6 processor with 16 DDR5 DIMM slots.

D4051 M-DNO Type-2 HPM: Supports single-socket AMD EPYC 9005 Series processor with 12 DDR5 DIMM slots. MGT1 DC-SCM2 Module: Compliant with

OCP DC-SCM v2.0 standards, enables cross-platform usage, reducing deployment and maintenance costs, while simplifying testing and validation.

DC-MHS Multi-Node Servers



CD370-S4051-X2: 3U, 2-node server platform designed for next-generation high TDP server processors, each node equipped with a single AMD EPYC 9005 processor, 12 DDR5 RDIMM slots, 1 OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slot, 2 NVMe M.2 and 12 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe slots, offering excellent storage and scalability.

CD270-S4051-X4: 2U, 4-node server platform, each node equipped with a single AMD EPYC processor, 12 DDR5 RDIMM slots, 1 OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slot, 2 NVMe M.2 and 3 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe slots, This system ensures high performance and storage capabilities, making it ideal for data-intensive applications. CX270-S5062: 2U server platform supporting dual-socket Intel Xeon 6 processors and up to 32 DDR5 RDIMM slots, This platform features 1 OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slot and up to 6 PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, including 2 double-width slots for GPU cards. The system can accommodate up to 24 2.5-inch PCIe 5.0 U.2 NVMe drives, offering exceptional computing power and efficiency in AI inference and other data-intensive applications.

Philip Maher, MSI's Director of Product Marketing, is set to deliver a keynote on October 17 at 12:40 PM, focusing on the benefits of the DC-MHS architecture. He will explain how the standardized modular architecture reduces firmware development time and costs, driving modern data center growth.

CXL Memory Expansion Server: Empowering Data-Intensive Workloads with 8TB Capacity

With AI-driven workloads demanding increased memory capacity and bandwidth,

MSI has partnered with leading CXL technology providers including AMD, Samsung, and Micron, to develop the S2301 CXL memory expansion server, compliant with OCP standards. This server optimizes performance for memory-intensive applications and in-memory databases, meeting the high-performance computing (HPC) needs of modern data centers.

The 2U S2301 server platform, powered by dual 5th Gen AMD EPYC processors, supports 24 DDR5 DIMM slots and includes 2 PCIe 5.0 x16 expansion slots, offering extensive options for future scalability. Leveraging advanced CXL technology, the S2301 integrates 8 E3.S 2T CXL memory devices and 8 E3.S 1T NVMe devices, expanding the total memory capacity to an impressive 8TB. This server delivers exceptional memory bandwidth and capacity, fulfilling the demanding requirements of data-intensive workloads, making it an ideal solution for in-memory databases, electronic design automation (EDA), and HPC applications.

MGX Platforms: Accelerating AI Innovation

In response to the rapid advancement of AI technology,

MSI is introducing two AI-optimized servers built on the NVIDIA MGX platforms: the CG480-S5063 and CG290-S8023. These servers are designed to handle demanding AI workloads and large language models (LLM), equipped with the latest processors and GPU technology to deliver both high performance and flexibility. MSI's MGX-enabled AI servers empower enterprises to drive innovation and accelerate the deployment of AI solutions.

SOURCE Micro-Star INT'L CO., LTD.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED