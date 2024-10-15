Woodruff Sawyer's 2025 Private Equity Looking Ahead Guide: Turbulent Deal Landscape Shows Signs Of (Hopefully) Imminent Improvement

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced the release of the

As anticipated in last year's Guide, 2024 has proven to be a challenging year for dealmakers, though there are signs of improvement over 2023. Notably, Q2 2024 was the strongest quarter in two years, with 122 announced transactions at a valuation of $196 billion in enterprise value. However, the US private equity market remains significantly below the peak levels seen in 2021.

Despite the more challenging deal environment, private equity firms continue to deploy capital, primarily through smaller deals, add-on transactions, and exploring alternative sources of financing.

What do these macro trends mean for private equity firms conducting due diligence and closing deals from an insurance perspective? In short, insurance due diligence remains a crucial element. As deal teams and operating professionals seek to optimize EBITDA margins and mitigate risks to investment assets, a rigorous approach to insurance can provide a vital safeguard.

"Transactional risk and insurance due diligence advisory work are at the core of what we do, and these insights are embedded throughout our 2025 Looking Ahead Guide," says Luke Parsons, Partner and National Private Equity & Venture Capital Practice Group Leader at Woodruff Sawyer. "Often, insurance and employee benefits due diligence take a backseat to operational, legal, or financial diligence. But neglecting this aspect can leave acquirers and investors exposed to increased risks, that could negatively impact EBITDA in the short term and erode the long-term value of the asset. By involving expert insurance advisors in the due diligence process, companies can avoid these landmines, protect their investments, and ensure a smoother exit."

For a comprehensive analysis of the mergers and acquisitions landscape in 2025 and expert insights on what lies ahead, download the full Guide.

