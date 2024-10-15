Celebrating Japan's Leading Women In Cybersecurity At The UK Embassy In Tokyo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carmen Marsh, Founder of Cybersecurity Woman of the Japan AwardsTOKYO, JAPAN, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The much-anticipated second annual Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards (CSWJ 2024) will take place this month, at the prestigious British Embassy Tokyo. This event, in collaboration with the British Embassy Tokyo, continues to shine a spotlight on the remarkable achievements of women in cybersecurity and serves as a powerful platform for promoting diversity, inclusion, and gender equality in this critical field.Her Excellency Ms Julia Longbottom CMG, British Ambassador to Japan, expressed her pride in supporting this significant initiative, commenting,“We are delighted to host the 2nd Women in Cyber event at the British Embassy in Tokyo. Gender equality is in all our interests. To build a stronger economy, we need to encourage and support the development of human resources and talent, including female talent. The UK government is strongly committed to the promotion of diversity and inclusion. It is great to see the advances in women's empowerment happening in Japan. Increasing the participation of women is the key to building a more open, inclusive, and resilient society.”This year's CSWJ Awards are generously supported by Kyndryl as the Platinum sponsor, BAE Systems as the Red-Carpet Sponsor, and Cyber Security Cloud and Macnica as the Spotlight Sponsors.Jonathan Ingram, President of Kyndryl Japan KK , shared his thoughts on their involvement, stating,“I am honoured that Kyndryl Japan will participate in the second Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards 2024, held at the British Embassy in Tokyo, for the first time as the Platinum sponsor. Since the launch, Kyndryl has been an equal-opportunity employer. Kyndryl values inclusion, diversity, and equity, and I personally chair our ID&E committee. Through Kyndryl Foundation, we have been collaborating with two NPOs in Japan who share our unwavering commitment to driving positive social change and the development of technical skills in cybersecurity. Improving women's participation is instrumental to accelerating IT modernisation in Japan.”Natasha Pheiffer, Regional Managing Director for Asia at BAE Systems, also highlighted the importance of this event:“BAE Systems offers a world-class cyber capability, and we're proud to support this initiative, which celebrates and highlights the crucial role of women in the cyber sector. We hope this will inspire more women to consider choosing cyber as a career. The growing cyber sector offers numerous exciting opportunities and relies on new talent to continue to expand.”The awards are led by Carmen Marsh, founder of the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards and a passionate advocate for gender diversity in cybersecurity. Marsh, who is also launching the“100 Women in 100 Days Cybersecurity Career Accelerator Program” in Japan after the successful program in US since 2019, shared her excitement for this year's event.“I could not be happier to see so many terrific organizations supporting this very important initiative that casts the spotlight on accomplished women currently working in cybersecurity. Through these awards, they become role models for the new generation of women, encouraging them to step into this highly rewarding career where demand for talent and gender diversity is very high.”The CSWJ Awards have garnered widespread support from leading organizations such as NTT Security, NEC Security, Keidanren, Amentum Japan KK, Saya University, and Cybermorr.“It is tremendous to see how this initiative has brought together both the U.S. and British Embassy, alongside major industry players. We are all working towards a common goal: to support inclusion, diversity, and equity in the cybersecurity field. We desperately need diverse mindsets to combat the rising tide of cybercrime,” added Marsh.The event will celebrate the achievements of many outstanding women nominated for this year's awards. With so much talent in the spotlight, the judging panel will undoubtedly face a challenging task in selecting the winners.The 2024 CSWJ Awards promises to be a defining moment in advancing the cause of women in cybersecurity, inspiring future generations, and fostering a more inclusive and secure digital world.For more information on the Cybersecurity Woman of Japan Awards 2024 please visit CSWJ Awards website .

