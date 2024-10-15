Patriot Mobile Global Powers International Cell Service For James O’Keefe

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Grapevine, TX, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renowned investigative journalist and founder of the O'Keefe Group, James O'Keefe, utilized Patriot Mobile 's international roaming in Mexico and Canada while making his new documentary;“Line in the Sand .” This documentary is now available on the Tucker Carlson (TCN) for TCN members.

This gripping exposé is O'Keefe's bold, first-hand documentation of life on the front lines of the illegal alien migrant industrial complex. He can be seen riding Mexican freight trains, exploring cartel tunnels, and visiting U.S.-funded child detention camps, all while utilizing Patriot Mobile Global , the company's international roaming plan.

“In my line of work, staying connected is not only critical to getting the story, it can literally mean the difference between life and death,” said O'Keefe.“Patriot Mobile kept me, and my team connected in Mexico, Canada, and all across the United States. I could not be happier with my Patriot Mobile cell phone service.”

“Today, more than ever, it's crucial for people to have access to reliable communication that aligns with their values, wherever they are” said Glenn Story, Patriot Mobile CEO.“We're honored to provide exceptional domestic and international connectivity for the O'Keefe team while they do their important work of exposing truth and championing free speech.”

Patriot Mobile Global now offers international roaming plans in over 195 countries on two of their three networks. To learn more, see or call (972) PATRIOT.

About Patriot Mobile:

Patriot Mobile is America's ONLY Christian conservative wireless provider. Since 2013, Patriot Mobile has given Americans a conservative alternative for their cell service by providing dependable nationwide coverage on 4G and 5G networks and exceptional U.S.-based customer support. Patriot Mobile gives a portion of every dollar to support organizations that fight for our freedom. Patriot Mobile's mission is to passionately defend our God-given rights and freedoms, and to glorify God always.

About O'Keefe Media Group (OMG)

O'Keefe Media Group was founded by renowned investigative journalist, James O'Keefe, to fearlessly expose corruption and contribute to creating a transparent, truthful, and honest society. OMG's Academy for Citizen Journalism trains and equips everyday citizens to capture wrongdoing. This citizen army has the support of an in-house team of elite journalists to bring these factual, unbiased stories to light.

