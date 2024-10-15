(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Katey Walker, Chief of Staff, Xceedance

Xceedance appoints Katey Walker as Chief of Staff to lead the new CEO office and drive strategy, growth, and innovation across the company's global operations.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Xceedance , a leading global provider of consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions for insurance organizations, announced that it has hired Katey Walker as Chief of Staff. She will work with Xceedance CEO, Arun Balakrishnan , on strategic matters for the company including capital allocation, business strategy, team building, and communication. She will be responsible for leading the members of the newly created CEO office.Walker has 25 years of experience in the property/casualty industry. Her career spans executive roles with consulting and insurance companies, including Willis Towers Watson and Aon. She has helped to develop and execute strategies, and led product and business development. With a technical background in actuarial science, Walker has expertise in predictive models, driving innovation, and ensuring operational efficiency across personal, commercial, and specialty lines of business.“I am so excited to welcome Katey. Xceedance has grown significantly since we started 11 years ago. She'll lead our newly-established CEO office with responsibilities across our entire group of companies, a critical role as we accelerate our growth ,” said Balakrishnan.“Katey not only brings a wealth of expertise from mergers and acquisitions to cross functional alignment, but she also embodies our culture and values.”Walker said,“Xceedance plays such an important role for its clients-blending its unique expertise in operations and technology with its deep knowledge of and focus on insurance. I'm drawn to the Xceedance approach to transforming enterprises, understanding that it's important to apply the right technology, but it's equally important for the right people to utilize the solutions. I'm thrilled to join the team and continuing to grow the company and increase its global footprint.”###About XceedanceXceedance delivers insurance-focused consulting, technology, operations support, and data solutions to many of the world's largest P&C insurance organizations. With 3500+ team members across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC, our rightshoring delivery model blends deep insurance domain knowledge with AI and next-generation technologies to provide localized services and digital-first platforms. We empower 150+ diverse clients, including commercial, personal, and specialty lines re/insurers, mutuals, program administrators, brokers and agents, and Lloyd's of London entities, to navigate market challenges and propel business growth. For more information, visit .Media Contact:

