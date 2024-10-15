Slotomania® Unveils Epic October Celebration Extravaganza!

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New and returning players will be greeted with thrilling in game bonuses and rewards from October 15 – 29, highlighted in new TV spot

HERZLIYA, Israel, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Slotomania, the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika* is gifting its players, new and returning** ten days of exclusive in-game rewards and bonuses during its October Celebration! When players log in, or create a new Slotomania account during the October Celebration period (October 15 - 29), they will be rewarded with ten days of free spins, jaw-dropping bonuses, massive coin wins, and more!

Slotomania October Celebration

Each player's ten days of rewards consists of:



10 free spins on Slotomania's favorite virtual slots every day!

Daily bonus multiplied by x10 to boost your winnings!

100% bigger wins on your first 100 spins! And more... to be revealed in the app during the ten days!

Amnon Calev, Executive General Manager of Slotomania, said:

"Slotomania is always seeking innovative ways to engage and reward our players. Our October Celebration enhances the excitement of every spin and strengthens our connection with new and returning players, with bonuses designed to make every spin feel like a jackpot-worthy moment."

As part of the fun, Slotomania is debuting a brand-new TV spot across major national broadcasters, showing off the amazing wins players will have access to during this party period. The October Celebration comes on the heels of Slotomania's extended partnership with hit game show

Let's Make a Deal, featuring a sponsored bonus round and in-game gifts and surprises.

You don't want to miss a single day of this celebration – download Slotomania for free on the App Store or Google Play, or through this link:

About Slotomania

Slotomania is the world's #1 free-to-play slots game from Playtika, Ltd. which is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ). Slotomania features a huge variety of free-to-play slot games with high-end design & graphics, top-of-the-line sound effects, and multiple variations of minigames to choose from. With new slot releases every month & the biggest slot lovers' community in the world, Slotomania is considered by many to be the ultimate free slots experience. Slotomania games are available on the web, Facebook, iPhone, iPad, Android, Amazon and Windows Phone. Although it has Vegas-style slot machines, there are no cash prizes and Slotomania's focus is on exhilarating gameplay and fostering a global player community. Slotomania aims to provide fun & excitement to all its

users .

About Playtika® Holding Corp.

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: PLTK ) is a mobile gaming entertainment and technology market leader with a portfolio of multiple game titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has employees across offices worldwide.

*According to data, Slotomania is the #1 free–to-play slots game by monthly worldwide downloads across iOS and Google Play and by average smartphone monthly active users (last 12 months).

**New players or returning players who have not logged in for at least 14 days, are eligible for the promotion. Active players will not be eligible for in-game rewards.

SOURCE Playtika Holding Corp

