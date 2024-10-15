Myriad Genetics And Flatiron Health Partner To Make Genetic Testing More Accessible With Electronic Medical Record Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Myriad's MyRisk® test is the first hereditary cancer test integrated into Flatiron's OncoEMR®

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc . (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with Flatiron , a leading health tech company dedicated to expanding the possibilities of point of care solutions in oncology. This collaboration allows physicians to order Myriad's MyRisk® Hereditary Cancer Tes and view the results of the test directly in Flatiron's cloud-based Electronic Medical Record (EMR) platform, OncoEMR® . MyRisk is the first hereditary cancer test to be incorporated into Flatiron's OncoEMR.

The integration allows 4,200 providers at over 800 community-based cancer care locations across the U.S. in Flatiron's network to conveniently order, receive, and review MyRisk testing results directly through their daily OncoEMR system. By creating a streamlined, end-to-end workflow for germline testing in OncoEMR, clinicians have access to the results they need at point-of-care, facilitating personalized treatment decisions for patients while reducing administrative burdens and improving turnaround times for results.

“Our collaboration with Flatiron integrates MyRisk testing with practicing clinicians' current workflows, potentially enhancing access to and usability of germline testing for more personalized patient care,” said George Daneker Jr, MD, President and Chief Clinical Officer of Oncology, Myriad Genetics.“By making germline testing interoperable with OncoEMR, we aim to simplify the ordering experience for clinicians in Flatiron's extensive network and provide important health information that may help improve patient care and outcomes. We look forward to expanding the availability of our other genomic testing solutions onto the OncoEMR platform in the future, addressing the needs of even more patients.”

“As we continue to advance personalized medicine, the importance of germline testing at the point of care is critical to improving patient outcomes,” said Stephen Speicher, MD, Senior Medical Director, Head of Clinical Oncology and Patient Safety at Flatiron Health.“By giving physicians the ability to order Myriad's MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test and to view the results directly within OncoEMR, we're offering clinicians a seamless way to access the information they need to practice precision medicine, facilitating better patient outcomes, more time with patients, and a better care experience for physicians and their patients.”

The integration is available now to all OncoEMR users.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to how the company's collaboration with Flatiron may facilitate personalized treatment decisions for patients while reducing administrative burdens and improving turnaround times for results and how by making germline testing interoperable with OncoEMR, the company aims to simplify the ordering experience for clinicians in Flatiron's extensive network and provide important health information that may help improve patient care and outcomes. These“forward-looking statements” are management's expectations of future events as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions, and events to differ materially and adversely from those anticipated. Such factors include those risks described in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 28, 2024, as well as any updates to those risk factors filed from time to time in the company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. Myriad is not under any obligation, and it expressly disclaims any obligation, to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by law.

About Flatiron Health

Flatiron Health is a healthtech company expanding the possibilities for point of care solutions in oncology and using data for good to power smarter care for every person with cancer. Through machine learning and AI, real-world evidence, and breakthroughs in clinical trials, we continue to transform patients' real-life experiences into knowledge and create a more modern, connected oncology ecosystem. Flatiron Health is an independent affiliate of the Roche Group.

