(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- At least 55 Palestinians were killed and 329 others in new massacres committed by Israeli forces in the past 24 hours, heath authorities announce.

BEIRUT -- Four people were killed in a renewed air raid launched by the Israeli occupation on south Lebanon on Tuesday, according to local reports.

GENEVA -- The UNHCR condemns increasing military evacuation orders affecting 25 percent of Lebanon's territory amidst growing humanitarian crisis, reporting a significant increase in both the number of displaced people and the challenges faced by humanitarian workers.

TOKYO -- North Korea blows up roads connected to South Korea once seen as symbols of inter-Korean cooperation as it seeks to cement its animosity toward the South, Yonhap News Agency reports, citing Seoul's Defense Ministry.

TOKYO -- The 12-day campaign for Japan's October 271 Lower House election kicks, with voters being asked to pass judgment on new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's political reforms following funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). (end) mt

