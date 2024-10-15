Local Business Owner Stephanie Lind Named To NSBA Leadership Council

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Stephanie Lind, fouder of Elohi Strategic Advisors

Lind will serve as a member of the Council at large and of both the Taxation and Economic Development Committees

- Stephanie Lind, founder of Elohi Strategic AdvisorsELGIN, IL, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The National Small Business Association (NSBA) recently named Elohi Strategic Advisors Founder Stephanie Lind to its Leadership Council.NSBA is the nation's oldest small business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis.Stephanie Lind, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.“As a small-business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Lind.“Joining NSBA's Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress. It will also allow me to advocate for a seat at the table for the 1.1 million women business owners in America, as we work to grow that number and improve representation across demographic groups.”Lind joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of her efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and the ways the Affordable Care Act will impact small business.The NSBA Leadership Council focuses on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.“I am proud to have Stephanie Lind as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken.“She came to us highly recommended, and I look forward our coordinated efforts for years to come.”Lind will serve as a member of both the Taxation Committee, dedicated to advocating for small business in Congress, and the Economic Development Committee, which oversees all issues relating to small-business finance and access to capital, along with programs under the US Small Business Administration.Learn more about Stephanie Lind and Elohi Strategic Advisors. For more on the NSBA, please visit .About Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA)Elohi Strategic Advisors (ESA) is a well-connected foodservice accelerator for new companies or those bringing forth a new or existing product to the segment. A women-owned (WBENC-certified) small business, ESA leads a comprehensive team of industry experts who empower companies to pioneer, develop, and innovate in the food industry. ESA provides scalable leadership, strategy, and execution expertise across revenue generation, marketing, culinary, product & pricing, and management services. ESA will help you break into foodservice or complement your existing resources to reach your goals on an accelerated timeline. Visit elohi to learn more.

Traci Elliott

Elohi Strategic Advisors

336-588-7544

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.