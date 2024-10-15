Jeeves Strengthens Synergy With KLAS Arch Collaborative To Elevate EHR Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) YARDLEY, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 314e , the innovative company behind Jeeves, a transformative AI-powered Just-in-Time training platform, is excited to announce its strengthened partnership as a member of the KLAS Arch Collaborative - a collective of healthcare organizations dedicated to improving the EHR experience.

314e Corporation

Jeeves

Continue Reading

Jeeves is a trusted platform used by health systems across the U.S. to streamline EHR training. With AI-powered search and a chatbot, learners receive instant answers to EHR "how-to" questions. Jeeves delivers role-specific microlearning directly within learners' EHR workflows, ensuring efficient, Just-in-Time training for optimal EHR use. Trainers can quickly create videos and use AI to turn them into tip sheets, interactive modules, and more in minutes, catering to different learning styles effortlessly. Jeeves also supports smooth go-lives with real-time, in-app assistance, minimizing the need for external help. Seamlessly integrating with Epic and other EHRs, Jeeves provides robust security with SOC 2 Type II compliance and single sign-on.

As a member of the Arch Collaborative, 314e gains valuable insights into the challenges clinicians face with EHR training through benchmark data and unbiased research from providers and end-users. By leveraging these findings, Jeeves effectively addresses pain points, enhancing clinician satisfaction and EHR efficiency, which ultimately improves patient care.

"Joining the Arch Collaborative is a pivotal step for 314e in our mission to empower healthcare organizations with innovative solutions," said Alok Sharma, Chief Operating Officer at 314e. "We are dedicated to revolutionizing EHR training through Jeeves, allowing healthcare professionals to concentrate on what truly matters: providing exceptional care."

For more information on Jeeves, visit

You can also check out the Jeeves' Epic Showroom listing here .

About 314e Corporation

314e is a leading provider of healthcare software and services. Since its inception in 2004 in Silicon Valley, 314e has provided products and services to over 250 health systems and payers. 314e's products include

Jeeves (an AI-powered just-in-time EHR training platform),

Dexit (an intelligent document processing system),

Muspell Archive (a FHIR-native healthcare data archive),

ZSegment (a cloud-native healthcare integration engine),

Veritable (a real-time insurance eligibility and claims status check platform) and

Practifly (offering healthcare digital marketing services).

About KLAS ARCH Collaborative

The Arch Collaborative is a provider-led effort to unlock the potential of EHRs in revolutionizing patient care. Through standardized surveys and benchmarking, healthcare organizations collaborate to uncover best practices and move the needle in Healthcare IT. Currently, the Arch Collaborative is using measurement data to improve the EHR experience through training, governance, and culture. Learn more at

Media Contact

Mimi Curiel

[email protected]

510-371-6741

SOURCE 314e Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED