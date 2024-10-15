Patient Engagement Solutions Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trends And Strategies 2024-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Global Patient Engagement Solutions Outlook 2024-2032: Rising Demand and Key Trends:

- Exactitude Consultancy

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest research study by Exactitude Consultancy, titled 'Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market ,' offers 130+ pages of in-depth analysis on business strategies adopted by key and emerging industry players. It provides insights into current market developments, trends, technologies, drivers, opportunities, and overall market outlook. Understanding various segments is crucial for identifying the factors that drive market growth. Some of the major companies featured in this report include McKesson Corporation , Allscripts, IBM, AdvancedMD, Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation and many more . and others.

Request a Free Sample Copy of This Research #request-a-sample

The Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market is expected to grow at more than 18.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2032. It is expected to reach above USD 21.58 billion by 2032 from a little above USD 14.49 billion in 2024.

Solutions for patient engagement are essential for enabling patients to take an active role in their medical journey, which improves patient outcomes and experiences. In order to facilitate remote patient monitoring and promote shared decision-making, these patient engagement software and digital patient engagement platforms allow patients to view their medical records, make appointments, and communicate with healthcare professionals. Patients who actively participate in their treatment procedures are twice as likely to seek timely care and three times less likely to have unmet medical needs, according to studies.

Patient Engagement Solutions Market: Segmental Analysis

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Component 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Hardware

Software

Services

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Delivery Mode, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Cloud Based Solution

On Premise Solution

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by End User, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Provider

Pay

Patients

Others

Others

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Application, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Health Management

Home Health Management

Social & Behavioral Management

Financial Health Management

Patient Engagement Solutions Market by Therapeutic Areas, 2024-2032, (In USD Million)

Chronic Diseases

Women's Health

Fitness

Others

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Patient Engagement Solutions Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam)) South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Advantages and Growing Demand for Patient Engagement Strategies

Due to their many advantages, such as accessibility, virtual consultations, patient education, scheduling and appointment management, real-time data management, prescription refills, chatbots and messaging features, and remote access to healthcare services, patient engagement solutions have become a viable substitute for traditional in-person visits to healthcare providers. Companies have begun implementing various patient engagement strategies in light of the benefits provided by patient engagement solutions and the rising demand for virtual healthcare globally, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. These strategies are expected to propel the growth of the patient engagement solutions market over the forecast period.

Key Drivers in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market

The pharmaceutical sector involves creating new medications and enhancing current therapies for a range of medical conditions. As a result, there are now a lot more clinical trials being carried out globally, which necessitates the participation of several people. Recruitment and enrollment of patients takes up the majority of the time when conducting a multi-site, multi-state clinical research. As medications get increasingly sophisticated and treatment approaches shift toward individualized therapy, it can be difficult to find the correct patients. The period required to recruit patients has actually grown over the years to more than 18 months. Patient engagement tools and software are currently being used by a number of pharmaceutical companies to increase patient retention rates in clinical trials.

Key questions for stakeholders and business professionals looking to grow their position in the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market:

Which region is expected to offer the most opportunities for market growth after 2023?

What business risks and impacts are affecting market growth in the current scenario?

What are the most promising high-growth opportunities in the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market by application, type, and region?

Which segments are expected to attract the most attention in the Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2023 and beyond?

Who are the major players in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market, and how are they evolving?

Key poles of the TOC:

Chapter 1 Global Patient Engagement Solutions Market Business Overview

Chapter 2 Major Breakdown by Type

Chapter 3 Major Application Wise Breakdown

Chapter 4 Manufacture Market Breakdown

Chapter 5 Sales & Estimates Market Study

Chapter 6 Key Companies Production and Sales Market Comparison Breakdown

...........

Chapter 8 Companies, Deals and Closings Market Evaluation & Aggressiveness

Chapter 9 Key Companies Breakdown by Overall Market Size & Revenue by Type

Chapter 10 Business / Industry Chain (Value & Supply Chain Analysis)

Chapter 11 Conclusions & Appendix

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like APAC, North America, LATAM, Europe, or Southeast Asia.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per your needs for added data from up to 3 businesses or countries.

Click Here to Get a Sample Copy of the Latest Research on the Patient Engagement Solutions Market in 2024 Before Purchase: #request-a-sample

Top Trending Report:

Metal Implants and Medical Alloys Market

The Global metal implants and medical alloys market is expected to grow at an 8.6% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.4 billion by 2028 from USD 2.3 billion in 2019.



Microcatheters Market

The global microcatheters market is projected to reach USD 1200 Million by 2028 from USD 800 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Animal/Veterinary Ultrasound Market

The global animal/veterinary Ultrasound market is expected to grow at more than 6.60% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 458.4 million by 2028 from a little above USD 256 million in 2019.



Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market

The Global Aspiration & Biopsy Needles Market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 1,699 million by 2028 from a little above USD 932 million in 2019.



Ligation Devices Market

The global ligation devices market was valued at $945.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,681.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.



Airway Management Devices Market

The Global airway management devices market is expected to grow at more than 7.6% CAGR from 2020 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 4.03 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 2.10 billion in 2019.



Anastomosis Device Market

The global anastomosis device market is expected to grow at more than 6.9% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.04 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 1.70 billion in 2019.



Wearable Healthcare Devices Market

The global wearable healthcare devices market is expected to grow at more than 11.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 37.60 billion by 2028 from a little above USD 14.3 billion in 2019.



Medical Device Cleaning Market

The Global medical device cleaning market is expected to grow at 7.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 3.2 billion by 2028 from USD 1.6 billion in 2019.



Early Cancer Detection Market

The Global Early Cancer Detection Market is expected to grow at more than 13.8% CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 2,650 million by 2028 from a little above USD 909 million in 2019.



Irfan T

Exactitude Consultancy

+1 704-266-3234

email us here

Visit us on social media:

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.