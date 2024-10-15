US law enforcement declares another Trump assassination attempt frustrated

(MENAFN) US law enforcement has successfully thwarted an assassination attempt involving former President Donald Trump, following the arrest of an armed man at a rally in Coachella, California. The suspect, identified as Vem Miller, a 49-year-old resident of Las Vegas, was apprehended at a checkpoint outside the venue on Saturday. Authorities discovered that Miller was in possession of an illegally owned shotgun, a loaded handgun, and a high-capacity magazine.



According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, Miller attempted to gain access to the rally using fake VIP and press passes. Sheriff Chad Bianco explained to local media that the discrepancies in the passes raised immediate concerns among deputies at the checkpoint. “They were different enough to cause the deputies alarm,” he stated, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. “We probably stopped another assassination attempt.”



This incident marks the third foiled attempt on Trump's life within a few months, highlighting ongoing security challenges for the former president. Sheriff Bianco characterized Miller as a “sovereign citizen,” a term used to describe a loosely organized group of extreme libertarians who reject government authority. Notably, Miller is a registered Republican with a master’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles, and he previously ran for a state assembly seat in Nevada in 2022.



While the motivations behind Miller's actions remain unclear, he has neither confirmed nor denied any intentions to harm Trump. Following his arrest, Miller was released on a $5,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court in January to face charges related to illegal firearms possession.



The swift response by law enforcement underscores the heightened security measures surrounding Trump as he campaigns for the presidency, as well as the ongoing risks faced by public figures in today's polarized political climate.

