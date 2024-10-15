(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business-to-Business - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global for Business-to-Business was estimated at US$7.6 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$24.3 Trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2023 to 2030.



The growth in the B2B e-commerce market is driven by several factors, including the increasing digitalization of procurement processes, the growing demand for personalized and efficient buying experiences, and the rise of mobile commerce. As businesses shift toward digital procurement, they are looking for e-commerce platforms that offer real-time data, advanced analytics, and seamless integration with their enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. The demand for self-service portals and automated workflows is also driving the adoption of B2B e-commerce platforms, as companies seek to reduce operational costs and improve order accuracy.

Another key driver is the increasing need for global scalability and omnichannel capabilities. As more B2B buyers expect to engage with suppliers across multiple digital touchpoints, businesses are investing in omnichannel strategies that integrate e-commerce with social media, mobile apps, and traditional sales channels. The shift toward cloud-based platforms is also accelerating market growth, as it provides businesses with the flexibility to scale their operations and meet the needs of a growing customer base. Additionally, the integration of AI and machine learning is enhancing the capabilities of B2B e-commerce platforms, allowing companies to deliver more personalized and data-driven experiences to their clients. These technological advancements, combined with changing buyer behavior, are driving sustained growth in the B2B e-commerce market.

