NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- William H. Sadlier, Inc. and Archangel Announce a Partnership to Enhance Education with Advanced and Proven Resources and ProductsWilliam H. Sadlier, Inc. has partnered with Archangel to support K-12 educators and students in achieving success and growth. This collaboration combines Archangel's innovative technology and ISO-certified services with Sadlier's proven quality educational programs and enriching digital resources.“This partnership empowers schools and our educational partners with the tools and resources they need for student success,” said Theresa Thompson, President and CEO of Sadlier.“By combining advanced technology with transformative educational content, today's educators are provided with powerful solutions.”Sadlier's high-quality, research-based programs enhance student engagement and learning via Archangel's convenient devices and top-tier services.“Archangel simplifies the technology acquisition process for schools, ensuring that educators and students have access to the tools they need to thrive”, said Josh Weinberg, CEO of Archangel.About ArchangelArchangel Education and Technology is a leading provider of classroom devices and services tailored for schools. Built on a foundation of trust and operational excellence, Archangel delivers more than just devices-offering full-service solutions that include IT management, cybersecurity, in-house repairs, and more. With certifications in ISO 27001 and ISO 9001, Archangel is committed to delivering secure, reliable technology that empowers educators and students nationwide. For more information, visit .About SadlierSadlier has been a trusted leader in educational publishing for 200 years, providing schools with materials that foster academic achievement and spiritual growth. With a rich history of pioneering educational curricula, Sadlier offers comprehensive programs and professional development resources that help educators transform the hearts and minds of learners across the United States and beyond. For information, visit .

