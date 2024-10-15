MGA Entertainment And Sanrio® Partner To Create The Newest Mini Collectible Collaboration MGA's Miniverse™ Make It Mini Food™ Hello Kitty®

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Supercute DIY Miniature Collection features Hello Kitty-Themed Food and Drinks

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MGA Entertainment (MGA), one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, announced today the newest collection from its globally popular mini collectible brand, MGA's Miniverse TM , in partnership with Sanrio ® , the global lifestyle brand and home to pop icon Hello Kitty®. The new MGA's MiniverseTM Make It Mini FoodTM Hello Kitty® line is a blind-packaged capsule that reveals hyper realistic, miniature Hello Kitty signature supercute-themed foods to make, set, display, and collect.

“MGA's Miniverse is excited to reveal our collaboration with Sanrio ahead of the holiday gift giving season,” said Isaac Larian, Founder and CEO of MGA Entertainment.“Our Make It Mini collections are ever-growing with new licensor partnerships, and this is the cutest one yet. Miniature lovers, Hello Kitty enthusiasts, and kidults of all kinds are going to love this new way to foster their childhood nostalgia through creative and collectible fun.”

Continuing the celebration of Hello Kitty's exciting 50th anniversary this year, MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Hello Kitty Cafe consists of 12 different faux-food and drink items to make your own mini replicas, including a Hello Kitty themed bento box, fruit boba tea, and even instant spicy noodles, all in the likeness of the beloved icon.

Each blind-packaged capsule is a surprise until it's unboxed. A small recipe card is included so users can follow along for a hands-on DIY activity. Once finished, users will set their creation in sunlight or UV light to harden for permanent display. Each capsule turns into a Hello Kitty display case with an on-theme mini table, perfect for showcasing your creation as a novelty collectible.

“Sanrio is delighted to partner with such an innovator in the toy space and introduce Hello Kitty to the highly collectible world of MGA's Miniverse,” said Craig Takiguchi, Chief Operating Officer at Sanrio.“Both miniatures and novelty food are popular themes in Sanrio's world, and we are excited to bring the two together and offer these supercute collectibles that are sure to surprise and delight our fans.”

The MGA's Miniverse Make It Mini Food Hello Kitty Cafe collection is available now for the suggested retail price of $9.99. All MGA's Miniverse lines are available at major retailers globally including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Smyths, and the MGA Shop . Visit the MGA's Miniverse website for more on the entire MGA's Miniverse and keep up on news by following MGA's Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok .

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is one of the largest privately held toy and entertainment companies in the world, known for its commitment to creativity, quality, and innovation. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices globally, the company creates innovative, proprietary, and licensed consumer products and entertainment properties, including toys, games, dolls, apparel, consumer electronics, home décor, stationery, sporting goods, movies, and television series. The MGA family includes award-winning brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!TM , Little Tikes® , Rainbow HighTM , Bratz® , MGA's MiniverseTM , YummilandTM , CarTunedTM , GrossMos!TM , Pixel PetzTM , Micro Games of America , Fluffie Stuffiez TM ,BABY born® ,and Zapf Creation® . For more information, please visit us at or check us out at LinkedIn ,TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About Sanrio

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including ChococatTM, My MelodyTM, Badtz-maruTM, KeroppiTM, GudetamaTM and AggretsukoTM. Sanrio was founded on the“Small Gift, Big Smile®” philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit and follow @sanrio and @hellokitty on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Pinterest and subscribe to the Hello Kitty and Friends YouTube Channel.

MGA's Miniverse x Hello Kitty Make It Mini Food Collection MGA's Miniverse x Hello Kitty Make It Mini Food Bento Box

