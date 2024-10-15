Kharkiv Will Receive 127 Cogeneration Units - PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of its winterization efforts, the is paying attention to nine frontline and border areas. In particular, 127 cogeneration units and eight piston units have been delivered or confirmed to Kharkiv.

This was stated by Prime Denys Shmyhal during a meeting on October 15, Ukrinform reports citing the Government portal .

“Kharkiv has received or confirmed the arrival of 127 cogeneration and eight gas piston units, 60 block-modular boiler houses, 32 powerful power generators,” he said.

Source: Official telegram of the Prime Minister of Ukraine

Shmyhal noted that the government paid special attention to the 9 frontline and border regions while preparing for winter. He noted that cities dependent on large thermal power plants are particularly vulnerable. According to the Prime Minister, it was the thermal power plants and CHP plants that Russia targeted,“destroying or damaging almost 90% of Ukraine's total thermal power generation.”

Mr. Shmyhal informed that in general, the needs of housing and communal enterprises in cogeneration units are covered by more than half.

“There are already 182 cogeneration units, 83 of which are in operation. Their total capacity is 147.3 MW. The rest of the cogeneration equipment will be installed by the end of this year. The need for 239 block-modular boiler houses with a total capacity of about 635 MW is also covered,” he said.

He also expressed gratitude to international partners for their support of Ukraine.

“It is thanks to our friends and allies that we receive the necessary funds for repairs and modernization of the energy sector. In particular, in the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine, the partners have accumulated about EUR 700 million of transferred and announced funds for these purposes,” Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister added that he expects the successful completion of negotiations on increasing the limits on electricity imports from the EU: from 1.7 to 2.2 GW.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine's residential buildings are over 99% ready for winter.

