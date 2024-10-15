Azerbaijani, Kazakh Musicians Celebrate Muhammad Fuzuli's Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Spectacular concerts featuring the Azerbaijan State Academic
Philharmonic's State Choir and the Kazakhstan Philharmonic's Kazakh
Chamber Choir have been solemnly held in Baku and Ganja,
Azernews reports.
A series of concerts was organized as part of the "Fuzuli Days",
initiated by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation based on the presidential decree, regarding the
celebration of the 530th anniversary of the outstanding poet and
thinker Muhammad Fuzuli.
The "Fuzuli Days" aims to promote and illuminate the literary
works of Muhammad Fuzuli globally and to strengthen connections
among brotherly Turkish countries.
During the events dedicated to Fuzuli's creativity, the greatest
masterpiece of Turkish World music history, the "Fuzuli" cantata
composed by Jahangir Jahangirov, along with rare pieces by Kazakh
composers, were performed.
President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage
Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, provided detailed information about
the project and discussed the foundation's activities.
In her speech, Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that the foundation
was established with the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev, and with the support of the heads of state of
Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye.
She noted that the main mission of the organization is to
preserve, research, and promote the rich cultural heritage of the
Turkish world on an international scale.
The foundation head also touched upon the publication of book
series titled "Prominent Personalities of the Turkish World,"
"Literary Pearls of the Turkish World," and "Scientific Pearls of
the Turkish World," aimed at transferring the heritage of the great
personalities of the Turkish world to future generations.
Aktoty Raimkulova particularly emphasized the significance of
the presidential decree regarding the celebration of Muhammad
Fuzuli's 530th anniversary.
She shared that the foundation has undertaken various projects
in support of this initiative, including the publication of the
book "Heydar Aliyev and Muhammad Fuzuli," which illustrates the
exceptional contributions of National Leader of the Azerbaijani
people Heydar Aliyev in promoting Fuzuli's legacy.
Raimkulova recalled that the Azerbaijan Culture Days held in
Kazakhstan from September 23-26 kicked off with the presentation of
the "Fuzuli–530 Verses" book. She also mentioned that the next
major project of the Foundation would be the "Fuzuli Days"
organized in Baku and Ganja.
She acknowledged that the concerts, held with the support of the
Aktobe Region's Executive Administration, also celebrated the 80th
anniversary of the Zubanova Aktobe Philharmonic and congratulated
its director, Dina Niyazova.
Representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in
Azerbaijan, members of parliament, and prominent figures from
culture, art, and literature, as well as the public and media
representatives, attended the events.
The concerts were met with great interest and applause from the
audiences in Baku and Ganja.
Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
