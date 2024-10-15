Azerbaijani, Kazakh Musicians Celebrate Muhammad Fuzuli's Legacy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Spectacular concerts featuring the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic's State Choir and the Kazakhstan Philharmonic's Kazakh Chamber Choir have been solemnly held in Baku and Ganja, Azernews reports.

A series of concerts was organized as part of the "Fuzuli Days", initiated by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation based on the presidential decree, regarding the celebration of the 530th anniversary of the outstanding poet and thinker Muhammad Fuzuli.

The "Fuzuli Days" aims to promote and illuminate the literary works of Muhammad Fuzuli globally and to strengthen connections among brotherly Turkish countries.

During the events dedicated to Fuzuli's creativity, the greatest masterpiece of Turkish World music history, the "Fuzuli" cantata composed by Jahangir Jahangirov, along with rare pieces by Kazakh composers, were performed.

President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, provided detailed information about the project and discussed the foundation's activities.

In her speech, Aktoty Raimkulova stressed that the foundation was established with the initiative of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and with the support of the heads of state of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Turkiye.

She noted that the main mission of the organization is to preserve, research, and promote the rich cultural heritage of the Turkish world on an international scale.

The foundation head also touched upon the publication of book series titled "Prominent Personalities of the Turkish World," "Literary Pearls of the Turkish World," and "Scientific Pearls of the Turkish World," aimed at transferring the heritage of the great personalities of the Turkish world to future generations.

Aktoty Raimkulova particularly emphasized the significance of the presidential decree regarding the celebration of Muhammad Fuzuli's 530th anniversary.

She shared that the foundation has undertaken various projects in support of this initiative, including the publication of the book "Heydar Aliyev and Muhammad Fuzuli," which illustrates the exceptional contributions of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev in promoting Fuzuli's legacy.

Raimkulova recalled that the Azerbaijan Culture Days held in Kazakhstan from September 23-26 kicked off with the presentation of the "Fuzuli–530 Verses" book. She also mentioned that the next major project of the Foundation would be the "Fuzuli Days" organized in Baku and Ganja.

She acknowledged that the concerts, held with the support of the Aktobe Region's Executive Administration, also celebrated the 80th anniversary of the Zubanova Aktobe Philharmonic and congratulated its director, Dina Niyazova.

Representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Azerbaijan, members of parliament, and prominent figures from culture, art, and literature, as well as the public and media representatives, attended the events.

The concerts were met with great interest and applause from the audiences in Baku and Ganja.

Established in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.