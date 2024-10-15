When Varun Dhawan Was Rejected By Aditya Chopra For An Action Spectacle

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 15 (IANS) star Varun Dhawan, who has many interesting projects lined-up for release, has revealed that once producer Aditya Chopra refused to mount an action featuring him in the lead role because of budget constraints.

On Tuesday, Varun attended the trailer launch of his upcoming spy-action series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in the Juhu area of Mumbai along with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and the creators of the series, Raj & DK.

During the event, Varun spoke with the media, and revealed that he was really intrigued to try his hands on an action spectacle.

Varun told the media at the event,“I remember, I met Aditya Chopra (the head-honcho of Yash Raj Films), he was playing badminton, and I got to join him and Maneesh (Sharma) for a game. I remember, they were making (one of the) 'Tiger' (the Salman Khan-starrer) movies that time. I asked Aditya, 'Sir, why don't you make an action film with younger talent, and take me as the lead?'”.

Aditya's response to Varun, made the actor wonder if he would ever be a part of a big-budget action project.

Varun further mentioned,“He told me, 'Listen, I can't do that because I can't give you that budget right now. You're not in that place where I could allot you such a big budget'. I just kept thinking, and I messaged him one fine day, 'Sir, what is the budget?'. He gave me a figure stating that this is the budget which is required to mount a big action spectacle. I was then approached by guys at Amazon for 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', and I asked them about the budget”.

Varun, however, didn't reveal the figure allotted by Prime Video to create and bring 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' to life.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is set to drop on Prime Video on November 7.