Pentagon declares US to place troops to Israel

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of military support, the United States has ordered the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) air defense system to Israel, accompanied by a contingent of American service members to operate it. This announcement, made by Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, marks the first deployment of U.S. combat on Israeli soil since the onset of the Israel-Hamas conflict last year.



Ryder emphasized that the THAAD battery and its associated personnel are being sent to bolster Israel’s air defense capabilities in light of Iran's unprecedented missile attacks on April 13 and October 1. This strategic move comes despite earlier statements from President Joe Biden, indicating that there were no plans to place U.S. troops in combat situations.



The THAAD system is a mobile anti-ballistic missile defense solution designed to intercept and destroy incoming ballistic missiles during their descent. It operates by firing non-explosive projectiles at speeds exceeding eight times the speed of sound, utilizing kinetic energy for destruction. A typical THAAD battery consists of 95 soldiers and six truck-mounted launchers, which can launch a total of 48 interceptors.



Historically, the U.S. had deployed a THAAD battery to Saudi Arabia shortly after the Israel-Hamas conflict began last October and previously conducted training exercises with THAAD in Israel in 2019. However, this marks the first instance of U.S. troops operating the system in Israel since the current hostilities escalated.



This deployment underscores the U.S. commitment to supporting its ally, Israel, amid growing tensions and military threats in the region. The implications of this move will likely resonate through both domestic and international political landscapes, particularly as the situation in the Middle East continues to evolve.

