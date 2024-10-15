(MENAFN) An investigation by Politico and other outlets has revealed that the European Union has financially supported the construction and operation of 30 migrant “removal centers” in Turkey, where reports indicate that migrants face deplorable conditions before being deported to countries deemed unsafe by European Union standards. This situation raises serious ethical concerns about the European Union's role in migrant treatment and deportation practices.



Since the onset of the Syrian refugee crisis in 2015, Turkey has emerged as a critical player in controlling the influx of migrants into Europe. The European Union has invested over EUR11 billion to assist Ankara in processing and housing approximately four million migrants, while also enhancing border security measures to deter additional arrivals. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has skillfully leveraged Turkey’s position in managing the migrant crisis to extract financial aid and political concessions from the European Union, often threatening to release large numbers of migrants into Europe as a negotiation tactic.



In recent years, however, a significant portion of the European Union funding has reportedly been redirected by the Turkish government towards the deportation of hundreds of thousands of migrants. According to a document from the European Commission obtained by Politico, six European Union-funded “reception centers” have been transformed into removal centers, with a total of 14 such facilities constructed and 11 refurbished to serve this purpose. The European Union is financing the staffing and operation of all 30 centers, effectively facilitating the deportation process.



The investigation included testimony from 37 former detainees held in 22 European Union-funded facilities, painting a grim picture of the conditions within these centers. Allegations of mistreatment include denial of food and medical care, as well as reports of torture and physical abuse. Detainees have described being coerced into signing papers requesting “voluntary” deportation under duress, highlighting the troubling nature of their treatment.



These revelations prompt urgent questions about the European Union's complicity in the mistreatment of migrants and the broader implications for human rights. As the European Union continues to grapple with its policies regarding migration and asylum, the situation in Turkey underscores the need for a reevaluation of its approach to migrant support and the ethical responsibilities that come with financial assistance. The evidence suggests that European Union funding, rather than alleviating the plight of migrants, may be inadvertently contributing to their suffering and forced deportation.

MENAFN15102024000045015687ID1108779406