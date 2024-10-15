DTC Computer Supplies Announces Name Change To DES Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- DTC Computer Supplies, a family-owned business with over 60 years of service in the industry, is proud to announce its official rebranding to DES Technologies. This change reflects the company's evolved focus on modern data center solutions, ITAD , sustainable practices, and compliance with the highest standards.For the past 30 years, DES Technologies has operated from the same company-owned facility in Southern California, providing exceptional customer service and innovative solutions to a wide range of industries. This name change marks an exciting new chapter as we align our identity with the services that define our mission today: All types of Storage Media, Data Center Take-Outs, Used Equipment Buybacks , Secure Data Erasure & On-Site Destruction, Data Destruction Certificates, Free Project Assessment, Full Chain of Custody & Logistics Management. Specializing in Servers, Memory, SSDs, Networking, CPUs, GPUs, and Point Of Sale equipment, our processes comply with SOX, PCI, and HIPAA standards, ensuring the highest levels of data security and protection for our clients.Data Security & ErasureDES Technologies places a high priority on data security, offering a range of secure data erasure and destruction services designed to protect sensitive information. Our data erasure methods comply with the Department of Defense (DOD) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) guidelines, ensuring thorough and secure wiping of data from IT assets. For organizations requiring physical destruction, we offer on-site and off-site services with full transparency and data destruction certificates. All processes are traceable with detailed chain-of-custody documentation, safeguarding our clients from any data breach risk during the IT asset disposition (ITAD) process. With a spotless track record, we guarantee that no data breach or loss has ever occurred under our watch.Company BackgroundOriginally founded as DTC Computer Supplies in 1965 in Downey, CA, DES Technologies began as a round reel tape company focused on reusing magnetic tapes to help clients manage their IT storage needs. Over the past 60 years, the company has transformed into a leading authority in IT asset management and data center solutions, offering services that cater to evolving technology such as hard drives, tape libraries, networked storage, and cloud backup systems.DES Technologies is dedicated to helping IT departments manage their assets efficiently, cut costs, and maintain data integrity. Our long-standing commitment is to achieve 100% recyclability of old storage media and IT assets, keeping our clients' data secure while promoting sustainability. With extensive experience working with Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and small to mid-sized businesses, we pride ourselves on offering personalized, transparent, and environmentally responsible services. Our vast database and industry knowledge keep our list of customers, resellers, recyclers, suppliers, and industry partners coming back to do business again and again."Our new name, DES Technologies, better represents who we are and where we're headed," said DUSTIN KINSLEY, CEO at DES Technologies. "We are committed to 100% reuse of technology, avoiding landfills and incineration. As members of ASCDI and NATD, and with R2 and E-Steward downstream compliance, we aim to support our clients with the most reliable, environmentally responsible and green solutions in the market."About DES TechnologiesFounded as DTC Computer Supplies, DES Technologies is a family-owned leader in data center and IT asset management solutions. With a focus on sustainability and security, DES Technologies offers comprehensive services including secure data erasure, on-site destruction, and full logistics management for IT equipment disposal and buyback. Our transparent, secure, and eco-friendly processes are designed to reduce e-waste while safeguarding client data, and providing maximum value back to our customers.For more information, please visit or contact:

